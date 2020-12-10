Cyberpunk 2077 has a Witcher 3 easter egg

It looks like someone has found a reference to CD Projekt Red's other big title in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has just launched and players can finally explore ever nook and cranny of Night City whenever they like. But it seems that one player in particular has already found a familiar-looking easter egg within the dystopian city.

SaxOps1 on Twitter posted a screenshot of what they'd discovered in-game and it has fans very excited. The photo shows the player's character opening a desk draw to find a Retro Gaming magazine featuring Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the cover. The image of Ciri looks to be taken from a Witcher 3 poster that was used to advertise the game back before the game launched in 2015.

Found the first Witcher 3 easter egg in @CyberpunkGame #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/xoa9lpbTI2December 10, 2020

It's a neat little easter egg, because CD Projekt Red had previously stated that there'd be no Geralt or Ciri references in the game. It looks like they may have been keeping this one quiet so players were able to discover it themselves while playing.

There's plenty of pop culture references and easter eggs to be discovered in Cyberpunk 2077, one including a cameo from Hideo Kojima, as well as a Death Stranding side mission, featuring a BB from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched yesterday on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review, where our reviewer, Sam Loveridge, rated it 5 stars saying, "Cyberpunk 2077 is a paragon of open-world gaming, offering the kind of freedom to explore and define your character that provides a new pinnacle for the genre."

