Cyberpunk 2077 has a new accidental feature in the form of finger guns

Cyberpunk 2077 ’s latest update fixed a lot of issues, but it has also introduced a hilarious finger guns bug.

The visually hilarious glitch, first spotted by a Reddit user on the Cyberpunk subreddit, makes your guns disappear from your hands, leaving your character with nothing but finger guns pointed at their foes.

Hey, this is the future, right? Maybe you’ve just got guns built into your hands? Or maybe the guns just have built-in active camouflage? OK, probably not, but it looks very funny. All that’s missing is the pew pew sounds replacing the actual gunshot sounds, and now that Cyberpunk 2077 has official mod support , it’s probably not long before some enterprising modder makes that a reality too.

The Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes had one of the most comprehensive breakdowns that we’ve seen, fixing over 500 issues from visual glitches to mission-breaking bugs. It even fixed the weird way that V used to sleep . The patch has been positively received by the community, but CD Projekt Red’s work is far from over when it comes to fixing and upgrading Cyberpunk 2077.

And who knows, the team might see the funny side of this and create a finger guns ripper mod down the line. It wouldn’t be the first time that a glitch has found itself turned into a feature. Just look at the infamous homing briefcase from Hitman 2.