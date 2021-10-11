Cyber Monday RAM deals: enjoy the fastest gaming speeds for less this year

Cyber Monday RAM deals offer another chance to save money on some of the best RAM for gaming that's on the market right now. Even though the savings typically aren't as deep as Black Friday RAM deals, this is still a good time to power up if you've held off on getting an extra few sticks for your system.

No matter what you go for, taking advantage of the best Cyber Monday RAM deals isn't a bad idea. If you're looking to have one of the best gaming PCs, you will need a minimum of 16GB DDR4 RAM, but we generally recommend running 32GB if you intend to do more than just gaming with your machine, such as streaming with one of the best capture cards.

That's not to discount the advantages for having even more RAM for gaming, of course, especially if you use one of the best gaming monitors to push for those high frame rates in a higher resolution.

When will the Cyber Monday RAM deals start? Cyber Monday is taking place on November 29 this year, though it's likely that the RAM deals will begin as early as the Saturday succeeding Black Friday, at least from what we've seen in recent years. As to when the offers will end, it's difficult to say, but the best deals are almost definitely going to be on the day itself, with smaller discounts possible throughout the week afterwards.

Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday to buy gaming RAM? If you happen to miss out on the Black Friday deals then Cyber Monday will offer better deals on gaming RAM models for a cheaper rate than what you will find on any given day. However, we recommend aiming to purchase your next dual channel kit (or single stick) on Friday or around the weekend period if you've got the option.

Cyber Monday RAM deals: what to expect

Cyber Monday RAM deals may not quite be as deep as what can be found on Black Friday, but there are still heavy offers available on some of the most must-have makes if previous years are any indication. A 16GB dual-channel Corsair Vengeance RAM kit, one of the most popular brands, was selling for $65 down from $115 in 2020 - a full $50 off. That was one of the highlights from last year, with $10-35 off the likes of Crucial Ballistix being much more representative of the discounts rolling out on the day.

In terms of what to look out for during the Cyber Monday RAM deals, our number one pick for the best RAM for gaming is the G.Skill Trident Z Neo for its AMD Ryzen optimized speeds making for outstanding gaming performance. However, it may not be the best for other intensive tasks, such as video editing.

If you're after stellar price-to-performance RAM regardless of chipset manufacturer, then the Patriot Viper Steel kits are some of the most affordable DDR4 models on the market from a trusted brand. However, if you're after blisteringly fast speeds in a dual-channel configuration, then the Crucial Ballistix Max RGB (clocked at 4400 MHz) is likely to be your go-to, especially if you're running an RTX 3080 or above. In those instances, however, we recommend a minimum of 32GB for optimum performance.

