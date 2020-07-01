Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch screenshots shared ahead of gameplay trailer

The first Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch screenshots are in and look pretty darn good.

After the Microsoft Store revealed the July 23 release date for Crysis Remastered, the Nintendo eShop has now shown what the game looks like running on Nintendo Switch ahead of the gameplay trailer coming later today.

Update: Crytek has now delayed both the release date and gameplay premier for Crysis Remastered.

There are four lovely screenshots from different sections of the game. It's unclear if these screenshots show the console's handheld or docked mode, so real-world performance and visuals may vary slightly. Anyway, the first image shows Nomad wielding dual pistols on the beach, and wow, just look at that HUD. Sure, you could look at the updated foliage, water reflections, or lighting direction, but that HUD though. They don't make 'em like that anymore. That's a 2013 special, right there.

The next image is a bit chunkier than the first, with the alien craft and mounted turret showing some rough edges. The fog in the forest is pretty nice, though. If nothing else, these scenes generally look better than they did in 2007 - though perhaps not mind-blowingly so - and let's not forget the fact that Crysis will soon be playable on a handheld Nintendo console. Now that is mind-blowing.

There's one more outdoor landscape shot, this time featuring a cloaked rifle, but I think the final shot showing the guts of an alien base is a more useful reference. There are a lot of different surfaces and effects going on here, and they look pretty good. In terms of power, the Switch is sitting somewhere between a PS3 and a PS4 - depending on what you ask it to do - and these screens look way better than a PS3 game.