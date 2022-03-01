Funimation is moving to Crunchyroll – here’s what that means for you (and your anime library)

Funimation has merged with Crunchyroll – and it’s changing how you watch anime.

The two anime streaming services now fall under the ‘Crunchyroll’ name. With that comes a new wave of shows on the service, as well as an offer for current Funimation subscribers. There is no change in price, however.

As of March 1, 1600 hours of new anime content – around 50+ shows – has been added, with more to follow from April 1. The shows now available on Crunchyroll include My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, and the English dub of Hunter x Hunter. The full list is available here on Crunchyroll’s official website.

"When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first," Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker said in a statement. "Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga—all into one subscription."

What of current Funimation subscribers? Crunchyroll is suggesting that "Funimation users will want to move to a Crunchyroll account as soon as possible." As an added incentive, Funimation subscribers will get 60 days of Crunchyroll Premium for free. You’ll receive an email link within the next few days, so keep an eye on your inbox for that.

And for those of you keeping a beady eye on the Attack on Titan season 4 release schedule it means that, yes, you’ll likely need to migrate to Crunchyroll pretty soon to keep up to date with the show from this Sunday – and beyond.

