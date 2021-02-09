Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch this March

Crash Bandicoot 4 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021.



Activision announced the news of the marsupial's trip to all platforms (a PC version will land later on in the year) in a new trailer, which you can watch below.

In a blog post on the Activision website, it was also confirmed that players who already own Crash Bandicoot 4 on PS4 or Xbox One can also upgrade for free to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S versions respectively (although if you own the game on disc, you need to have a next-gen console with a disc-drive for the update as well). Great news if you fancy taking on that absolute beast of a level towards the end of the game in 4K.



Speaking of that higher resolution, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Crash Bandicoot 4 will support native 4K at 60FPS, while the Xbox Series S version will support upscaled 4K. PC players can expect the same resolution as well, with uncapped framerates when Crash heads to the Battle.net launcher later in the year.

While the Nintendo Switch version doesn't have a spec rundown on the Activision blog, it does have the benefit of letting you play the game in bed. If that appeals, pre-orders are now live for it on the Nintendo eShop.

We're big fans of Crash's return, as Alex Avard writes in his Crash Bandicoot 4 review: "Crash 4 earns its title as a worthy sequel to Warped, one that preserves the series' timeless charms while bringing bold iteration where it's needed. Toys for Bob's clear love and understanding of what makes Crash tick manifests in every aspect of It's About Time's design, but to call it a love letter would be to unfairly gloss over the important strides it makes for the franchise itself."

For more on Crash, why not get prepared for his next-gen debut with our Crash Bandicoot 4 tips?