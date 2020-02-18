Cooking Mama serves up her Nintendo Switch debut with Cooking Mama: CookStar

Cooking Mama: CookStar is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, marking the first time the kitchen superstar hits Nintendo's ever-popular hybrid console. Along with the reveal comes a debut trailer which seems to propose Cooking Mama herself as a future social media star who can't help but photograph her meals.

With filters and stickers to decorate each meal picture with, the latest in the long-running Cooking Mama series has taken on an unexpected life-imitating-art vibe. The game boasts over 90 recipes to craft, many of which can be seen in the trailer below. Because the game is built specifically for Switch, it appears to take advantage of some of the platform's unique features. That's evidenced in the constant rotating, shaking, and flipping motions Cooking Mama uses to the best of her (see: your) ability.

Though we can only predict what most of the game's more than 90 recipes will be, we do get a glimpse of several in the trailer, such as stir fry vegetables, grilled kebabs, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, and what I think was meant to be grilled…. rainbow-colored cheese? Don't worry, mama will fix it!



It's been three years since we had a new Cooking Mama game, but before that she was one of the underappreciated juggernauts of the video game industry, cranking out 12 games in 11 years between 2006 and 2017. A lesser writer would make a fast food joke here, but not me. No way. I won't do it.