Control: Ultimate Edition gets performance and graphics modes on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

Control: Ultimate Edition next-gen specs have been revealed for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game.

Over on developer Remedy's website, the next-gen specs for Control: Ultimate Edition across all three systems were revealed earlier today. For starters, the game will boast a Performance Mode on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, which targets 60 frames per second at a 1440p resolution, which is upscaled to 4K.

Next, there's a Graphics Mode for Control: Ultimate Edition on all three platforms. This mode targets a reduced frame rate of 30FPS, but enables ray-traced transparency and reflections, with the same output of 1440p resolution upscaled to 4K.

However, only the Performance Mode is available for the Xbox Series S version of Control: Ultimate Edition. This version of the game targets 60FPS, with a 900p render resolution which is upscaled to a 1080p output, and also lacks the ray tracing features. Remedy points out that this is a limitation of Microsoft's console, and not their game.

Finally, there's DualSense features available for the PS5 version of Remedy's game. Control: Ultimate Edition supports vibrations and trigger features on the advanced controller, and will also enable PS5 Activities and Help cards, which players can use to guide themselves through the game.

Control: Ultimate Edition might already be available on all three next-gen consoles, but the aforementioned next-gen features aren't. As Remedy previously revealed, these next-gen features will be made available via a patch for digital owners of the game on February 2, and a month later for physical owners on March 2.

Coincidentally, that first date is also the same day that Control: Ultimate Edition will join the free PS Plus games for February 2021 lineup. As PlayStation revealed yesterday, Control: Ultimate Edition will be one of three free games being given away with the subscription service for the whole of February, the other two being Destruction: AllStars and Concrete Genie.

For a complete list of all the intricate references you might have missed in Remedy's latest game, check out our full Control easter eggs guide for more.