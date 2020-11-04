Commandos 2: HD Remaster Switch release date revealed with new gameplay trailer

The Commandos 2: HD Remaster Nintendo Switch release date has been revealed, and it's set to be a tactical treat just in time for the holidays.

The new version of the real-time strategy title is coming to Switch on December 4. It first arrived for PC back in January, then it hit PS4 and Xbox One in September - though it first came out for PC, PS2, and the original Xbox way back in 2001. Commandos 2: HD Remaster gives a visual update and an interface overhaul to the game's famously reactive and non-linear mechanics.

You can still solve your problems by leaving poisoned wine lying around for hapless Nazi soldiers to drink, or if that's too direct, by baiting walruses into doing your dirty work. Revamped tutorials and campaign missions help ease you into the action, just in case it's been a while since you did any World War 2 wetwork.

You can take in a sample of gameplay in the release date reveal trailer above, or you can really go in-depth with this two-hour live demonstration from the remake's developers.

Commandos 2: HD Remaster is also set to hit Android and iOS, though the release dates for those versions haven't been revealed yet. It looks like Switch will be an ideal way to play on the go, thanks to the updated console controls, though hopefully you can still make everything out on that little screen.