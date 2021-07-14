New on Comixology Unlimited (July 2021): All the comics, graphic novels, and manga arriving

Comixology Unlimited has released its full list of new comics coming in July 2021. If you like comics but are flustered by the rising costs of individual issues, Comixology Unlimited's $5.99/month service is something worth discovering, as it's a Netflix-style flat-rate comics reading platform.

Leading the pack will be nearly 30 issues of Grant Morrison's New X-Men run - really everything but the first two arcs, which were previously added to Comixology Unlimited.

If you're looking for more recent Marvel comics, 17 issues of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run have been added - including the recent developments with Elektra becoming the new Daredevil.

On the DC front, it's Batman, more Batman, and Blackest Night. The complete Blackest Night Saga has been added to Comixology Unlimited this month, as well as the autobiographical Dark Night: A True Batman Story and the first four issues of the hit crossover Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point.

Oni Press has opened its proverbial vault this month, adding over two dozen graphic novels and collections to Comixology Unlimited. This includes the first four issues of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Archival Quality, seven volumes of Bad Machinery, Morning in America, the first volume of Wet Moon, My Boyfriend is a Bear, Dryad, Aquicorn Cove, My Riot, the entirety of Night's Dominion, five volumes of Queen and Country, and their excellent A Quick and Easy Guide series.

And lastly, Archie Comics has added over a dozen Riverdale collections, ranging from classic tales to some of the recent 'New Look' era material.

Comixology has over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga from major publishers such as DC, Marvel Comics, Viz Media, Image Comics, Dark Horse, and more. For $5.99/month, users get access to all of those comics as well as a 10% discount on any standalone books bought on Comixology from Marvel, Image, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and more.

If you're a Comixology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in July 2021:

1001 Arabian Nights Vol. 1: The Adventures of Sinbad - The Eyes of Fire

1001 Arabian Nights Vol. 2: City of the Dead

12 Reasons Why I Love Her

Ace of the Diamond Vol. 8

Adora and the Distance (comiXology Originals)

Again!! Vol. 1

Aggretsuko #1 - #3

A House Without Windows

Air Gear Vol. 30

AJIN: Demi-Human Vol. 5

All-Out!! Vol. 4

Amy Devlin Mystery Vol. 2: All Saints Day

Amy Devlin Mystery Vol. 3: Lost and Found

Angel City: Town Without Pity

Another Castle Vol. 1: Grimoire

A Quick & Easy Guide to Consent

A Quick & Easy Guide to Queer & Trans Identities

A Quick & Easy Guide to Sex & Disability

A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns

Aquicorn Cove

Archer Coe and the Way to Dusty Death Vol. 2

Archie: 1955

Archie: Collector's Edition #1

Archie's Giant Kids' Joke Book Vol. 1

Archie & Friends Forever Vol. 1

Archie & Katy Keene Vol. 1

Archie 1000 Page Comics Spark

Archie by Nick Spencer Vol. 1

Archie by Nick Spencer Vol. 2: Archie and Sabrina

Archie New Look Series - Book 3: Moose & Midge Breakup Blues

Archie vs. Predator II

Archival Quality

Ares & Aphrodite #1 - #6

As The Gods Will: The Second Series Vol. 16

Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-Be Vol. 1

Ayanashi Vol. 2

Bad Machinery Vol. 3: Case of the Simple Soul

Bad Machinery Vol. 4: The Case of the Lonely One

Bad Machinery Vol. 5: The Case of the Fire Inside

Bad Machinery Vol. 6: The Case of the Unwelcome Visitor

Bad Machinery Vol. 7: The Case of the Forked Road

Bad Machinery Vol. 8: The Case of the Modern Men

Bad Machinery Vol. 9: The Case of the Missing Piece

Bad Machinery Vol. 10: The Case of the Severed Alliance, Pocket Edition

Bad Medicine Vol. 1

Banana Sunday

Basilisk Vol. 3

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point (2021-) #1 - #4

Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus Vol. 2

Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Vol. 2

Best of Josie And The Pussycats

Bettie Page: Unbound #1 - #7

Betty & Veronica: The Bond of Friendship Vol. 1

Blackest Night Saga (DC Essential Edition)

Black Metal Vol. 2

Black Metal Vol. 3

BLAME! Vol. 3

Bloody Monday Vol. 7

Boarding School Juliet Vol. 1

Booger Beard

Brides of Helheim #2 - #6

Cage of Eden Vol. 11

Can You Just Die, My Darling? Vol. 9

Cells at Work! Vol. 3

Chihayafuru Vol. 18

Cinderella: Serial Killer Princess #3 - #4

Cinderella Annual: Bloody Xmas

Conspiracy: Illuminati New World Order

Count

Cretaceous

Daredevil (2019-) #11 - #28

Daredevil (2019-) Annual #1

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky: To Heaven Through Hell Vol. 1

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3: Through Hell

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 4: End Of Hell

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 5: Truth/Dare

Dark Night: A True Batman Story

Day of the Dead Vol. 1

DAYS Vol. 10

Dead Dudes

Dead of Winter: Good Good Dog

Deadpool (2019-) #7, #9, and #10

Dead Weight

Dean Koontz's Frankenstein: Prodigal Son Vol. 2

DEATHTOPIA Vol. 1

Death To The Army of Darkness #1 - #3

Delicates

Devils' Line Vol. 3

Dewdrop

Do-Gooders

Double Walker (comiXology Originals)

Dragonsblood #1 - #4

Drowning Love Vol. 4

Dryad #1 - #10

Dryad Vol. 1

Dune: House Atreides #2

E.V.I.L. Heroes #6 (of 6)

EDENS ZERO Vol. 1

Escape From Monster Island Vol. 1

Extermination #1 - #8

Fairy Girls Vol. 2

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Vol. 1

Fairy Tail Vol. 63

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1

Firefly: Watch How I Soar

Firefly #22 - #24

Fire Force Vol. 6

Fort of Apocalypse Vol. 6

George R.R. Martin's A Clash Of Kings: The Comic Book Vol. 2

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Vol. 3

Giant Killing Vol. 1

Giant-Size Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 - #2

Green Hornet Omnibus Vol. 1

Green Hornet Omnibus Vol. 2

Gretel #1 - #5

Grimm Fairy Tales: 2017 Holiday Special

Grimm Fairy Tales: 2018 Cosplay Special

Grimm Fairy Tales: 2020 Holiday Pinup Special: 2020 Holiday Pinup Special

Grimm Fairy Tales: 2020 Holiday Special

Grimm Fairy Tales: Age of Camelot

Grimm Fairy Tales: Arcane Acre Vol. 4

Grimm Fairy Tales: Dance of the Dead #1 - #6

Grimm Fairy Tales: Jasco One-Shot #1

Grimm Fairy Tales: Oz Vol. 1

Grimm Fairy Tales: Steampunk

Grimm Fairy Tales: Tarot #1 - #6

Grimm Fairy Tales #3 - #43

Grimm Fairy Tales 2017 Armed Forces Edition

Grimm Fairy Tales 2017 Halloween Special

Grimm Fairy Tales 2017 Swimsuit Edition

Grimm Fairy Tales 2018 Holiday Special

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Annual

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Armed Forces Edition #1

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Giant Size

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Holiday Special

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Horror Pinup Special

Grimm Fairy Tales 2019 Swimsuit Special

Grimm Fairy Tales 2020 Annual: 2020 Annual

Grimm Fairy Tales Cover Art Book Vol. 2

Grimm Fairy Tales Odyssey #26

Grimm Fairy Tales Tarot Vol. 1

Grimm Fairy Tales Vol. 2: Legacy

Grimm Universe Presents #1: Fall 2019

Grimm Universe Presents 2020 #1

Hailstone (comiXology Originals) #2 - #3

Helheim Vol. 2: Brides of Helheim

Hellbreak #7 - #10

Hellchild: Blood Money #1 - #4

Hellchild: The Unholy #4 and #5

Hellchild/Inferno One-Shot

Holliday

I Was the Cat #1 - #6

James Bond: Casino Royale (2018)

James Bond: Felix Leiter (2017) Vol. 1

James Bond: Live and Let Die (2019)

Jasmine: Crown of Kings #1 - #5

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 - #4

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1: Drawing Board Edition

Junior Braves of the Apocalypse Vol. 2: Out of the Woods

Katy Keene

Kill Them All

King Deadpool Vol. 1

Kriss: The Gift of Wrath

Lemonade Code

Letter 44

Letter 44 #20 - #35

Letter 44 Vol. 4

Letter 44 Vol. 5: Blueshift

Letter 44 Vol. 6

Mainstream #1 - #5

Masks 2 #1 - #8

Masquerade Vol. 1

Mega Man: Fully Charged #4 and #5

Merry Men #4

Merry Men Vol. 1

Missions of Love Vol. 13

Monsieur Jean

Monsieur Jean Vol. 1: Love and Concierge

Monsieur Jean Vol. 2: Insomnia

Monster Hunters' Survival Guide: Case Files

Monster Planet #1 - #5

Morning in America #1 - #5

My Boss's Kitten Vol. 1

My Boyfriend is a Bear

My Riot

Mystere #1 - #5

MYTHS & LEGENDS Digital Omnibus

Myths & Legends Quarterly: Ares

My Wife is Wagatsuma-san Vol. 10

Neverland: Return of Hook

New X-Men (2001-2004) #127 - #156

New X-Men by Grant Morrison Ultimate Collection Book 1

New X-Men by Grant Morrison Ultimate Collection Book 2

New X-Men by Grant Morrison Ultimate Collection Book 3

New X-Men By Grant Morrison Vol. 3: New Worlds

New X-Men By Grant Morrison Vol. 4: Riot At Xavier's

New X-Men By Grant Morrison Vol. 5: Assault on Weapon Plus

New X-Men By Grant Morrison Vol. 6: Planet X

New X-Men By Grant Morrison Vol. 7: Here Comes Tomorrow

Night's Dominion: Season Three #1 - #4

Night's Dominion: Season Two #1 - #4

Night's Dominion #1 - #6

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 8

Noragami: Stray God Vol. 9

Not Drunk Enough

Not Drunk Enough Book Two

Odd Schnozz & the Odd Squad #1 - #7

O Maidens In Your Savage Season Vol. 1

Omega: The Unknown (2007-2008) #1 - #10

Once & Future #13 - #14

Orphan Blade #3 - #5

Our Cats Are More Famous Than Us: A Johnny Wander Collection

Oz: The Wizard #1

Oz #1 - #5

Paradise Court #1 - #5

Parasyte Vol. 2

Pathfinder: Worldscape #1 - #6

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Dejah Thoris

Pathfinder: Worldscape - King Of The Goblins

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Lord Of The Jungle

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Reanimator

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Red Sonja

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Swords Of Sorrow

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Vampirella

Pathfinder: Worldscape - Warlord Of Mars

Peach Heaven Vol. 2

Peach Heaven Vol. 3

Peek A Boo #1 - #5

Princess Ninjas

Princess Ugg #4 - #8

Queen & Country Vol. 4: Operation: Blackwall

Queen & Country Vol. 5: Operation: Stormfront

Queen & Country Vol. 6: Operation: Dandelion

Queen & Country Vol. 7: Operation: Saddlebags

Queen & Country Vol. 8: Operation Red Panda

Rave Master Vol. 20

Rave Master Vol. 21

Real Girl Vol. 1

Real Girl Vol. 2

Red Agent: The Human Order #4 - #9

Red Agent: Island of Dr. Moreau #1 - #5

Red Sonja: Blue

Red Sonja: Raven

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #20 - #24

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #40 - #80

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword - Annual #1 - #4

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 3

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 4

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 5

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 3: Rise of Gath

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 4: Animals & More

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 8: Blood Dynasty

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 9: War Season

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 10: Machines of Empire

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 11: Echoes of War

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 12: Swords Against The Jade Kingdom

Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Vol. 13: The Long March Home

Red Sonja She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 2

Rick and Morty Presents: Mr. Meeseeks #1

Rick and Morty Presents: Pickle Rick #1

Sabrina: The Magic Revisited

Say I Love You. Vol. 10

Sayonara Zetsubou-Sensei Vol. 6

School Rumble Vol. 18

Shang #1 - #3

Sherlock Holmes Vol. 1: Omnibus

Sherlock Holmes Vol. 1: The Trial of Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes Vol. 2: The Liverpool Demon

Sherlock Holmes vs. Harry Houdini #1 - #5

Shojo FIGHT! Vol. 3

Shugo Chara! Vol. 7

Shugo Chara Chan! Vol. 3

Sinbad #10 - #13

Smile Down the Runway Vol. 1

Snow Angels Season Two (comiXology Originals) #1

Space Bastards Vol. 2

Space Bastards Vol. 3

Space Bastards Vol. 4

Space Brothers Vol. 16

Spirit Hunters #6 - #12

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020-) #7 - #10

Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020-) #6 - #10

Star Wars: The High Republic (2021-) #2 and #3

Star Wars (2020-) #7 - #11

Star Wars Vol. 1 Collection

Star Wars Vol. 2: Operation Starlight

Star Wars Vol. 3 Collection

Stone Star Season Two (comiXology Originals)

Super Pro K.O. Vol. 2

Super Pro K.O. Vol. 3 #1 - #6

Suzuka Vol. 14

Sweetness and Lightning Vol. 3

Sweetness and Lightning Vol. 5

Tales of Terror Quarterly: 2020 Halloween Special: 2020 Halloween Special

Tales of Terror Quarterly: Hellfire

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures #10 - #24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 (of 5)

The Altered History of Willow Sparks

The Archies: Greatest Hits

The Auteur: Sister Bambi #1 - #5

The Black Knight #1 - #5

The Black Sable #1 - #6

The Courier #1 - #5

The Flowers of Evil Vol. 4

The Greatest Adventure #1 - #9

The Green Hornet #7 - #13

The Knight Cartoonist and Her Orc Editor Vol. 1

The Lone Ranger Vol. 3 (2018-) #4 and #5

The Maxx: Maxximized #21

The Musketeers #1 - #5

The Prince in His Dark Days Vol. 3

The Quintessential Quintuplets Vol. 1

The Quintessential Quintuplets Vol. 2

The Shadow: The Death of Margot Lane #1 - #5

The Shadow Now

The Six Million Dollar Man (2019-) #1 - #5

The Watcher #1 - #3

To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts Vol. 2

Transformers: Best of UK - Prey #1 - #4 (of 5)

Transformers: Reign of Starscream #1 - #5

Tsuredure Children Vol. 7

Unbound #1 - #5

Until Your Bones Rot Vol. 4

UQ Holder! Vol. 17

Valkyrie: Jane Foster (2019-) #7 - #10

Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 - #5

Vampirella/Red Sonja #1 - #8

Vampirella (2019-) #1 - #9

Van Helsing Annual 2020: Bloodlust

Van Helsing vs. Robyn Hood #1 - #4

Van Helsing vs. The Mummy of Amun-Ra #3 - #6

Van Helsing vs Dracula's Daughter #1 - #5

Van Helsing vs The League of Monsters #1 - #6

Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty Vol. 2

Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty Vol. 3

WEIRD Love #1 - #24

Wet Moon Vol. 1: Feeble Wanderings

Witchblade: Shades Of Gray #1 - #4

Wormwood: Gentleman Corpse #4 - #13

X-Men Legends (2021-) #1 - #3

Yagyu Ninja Scrolls Vol. 4

Yagyu Ninja Scrolls Vol. 5

Yakuza Demon Killers #1 - #4

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Vol. 4

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Vol. 5

You Are Deadpool (2018) #1 - #5

Zenescope's Art of Cosplay

Zodiac #1 - #3

