Cobra Kai season 3: release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know

The spirit of The Karate Kid remains alive and well thanks to Cobra Kai, the YouTube Red series that has since gotten a new lease of life on Netflix. The show – which is well worth a watch – bring back Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades after their fight in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. And, best still, Cobra Kai season 3 is incoming!

The second season concluded with things not looking good for anyone. Kreese (Martin Kove) went full villain and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) has found himself in intensive care following a brawl between the Miyagi-Do dojo and the Cobra Kai kids. LaRusso’s daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) is also in hospital following the fight. No one is doing too hot, basically, but hopefully, things will be on the up in the new episodes. But when does Cobra Kai return? Keep reading to find out about the Cobra Kai season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and everything else we know so far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The show's official Twitter account has confirmed that the Cobra Kai release date is 2021. Unfortunately, neither Netflix nor series co-creator Jon Hurwitz has revealed the exact date, despite filming having wrapped in September 2019.

Speaking to CBR, Josh Heald, the show's other co-creator, confirmed that they wrapped before the end of 2019, adding that Cobra Kai season 3 is pretty much ready to go. "Thankfully, with season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production," Heald said.

They finished the final mix at the start of quarantine "with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season." When in 2021 though? We don't know just yet, but the sooner the better!

Filmed. Edited. Ready to go. Look out for it on @netflix in 2021. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix #Netflix https://t.co/77RPBRp3eFSeptember 6, 2020

Cobra Kai season 3 trailer and plot

We know very little about what's in store in terms of plot, and there's one question we're all desperately hoping to get an answer to: does Miguel pull through?

Well, we have a resolution to the question of "does Miguel die?" as Xolo Maridueña has already confirmed that he's back for season 3. In a tweet from November 2019, the actor wrote: "Season 4 wrap on Cobra Kai. Can NOT wait for you guys to see the amazing work this team has put together. I am thankful for everyone’s hard work and commitment and humbled to be a part of the Cobra Kai familia." He later clarified he meant to write "season 3" rather than "season 4" – the show has not been renewed for a fourth season just yet.

It's looking like we might get a change of scenery this season too, as Hurwtiz confirmed that a portion of filming took place in Okinawa – what is Johnny up to over there? The brief teaser above – which is mainly a recap of everything that has happened so far – also hints that we might learn more about the legendary Mr Miyagi.

As it stands, all we can do is speculate until we have a full Cobra Kai season 3 trailer. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence himself, William Zabka, has assured us all that season 3 will knock it up a gear. "It's not going to disappoint," Zabka told PopCulture. "But it's also unexpected. The one thing that the writers are so great with is that if you tried to track this from Season 1 from episode one, you couldn't because there are so many twists and turns and ups and downs, and it continues in Season 3."

Kreese actor Martin Kove has also teased season 3. “You’re going to see a lot of leadership [from Kreese]," he recently said. "Unquestionably there will be a lot of – I can’t expound on how much action – but there’s a terrific amount of that, and you’ll see the prowess. I can’t really say very much, but it’s quite exciting. And it’s very surprising. All the elements, very surprising. And you’ll be very happy because it goes further into the stories of the characters you love.”

Cobra Kai season 3 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

We know for a fact Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) will return – and there are a few loose threads from past seasons which might mean we can expect some old friends to appear again, too.

Johnny's son Robby Keen, for example, spent the last two seasons training under LaRusso, but he fled after putting Miguel on life support. There's no confirmation on when we will see him again. Miguel's mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) also appeared briefly in season 2 as Johnny's love interest – perhaps that will rekindle and Johnny will gain some sense of stability?

While Netflix is keeping hush about returning characters, John Kreese has also been confirmed to reappear. The big bad is currently running things at the Cobra Kai dojo after stealing it in that shocking season 2 finale.

While you wait for Cobra Kai's season 3, check out all the best new Netflix movies and shows worthy of binging.