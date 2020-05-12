Check out Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 gameplay starring Jack Black and Tony himself

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 is official and the first gameplay demo has emerged on Jack Black's YouTube channel, Jablinski Games.

Black got the chance to try the game months before the reveal today - which we know because he was careful to say they filmed the episode before the pandemic lockdown began - and the video includes several minutes of game footage played by Black, his sons, and Tony Hawk himself. If you want to skip Jack Black jamming out to a DEVO song (with the lead singer of DEVO) and head straight to the gameplay, you should scrub ahead to 2:50 into the video.

You get to see a whole range of skills on display, from Tony Hawk, who is pretty good, to Black's kids, who pick it up quickly, to Black, who falls flat more often than not but at least does it in amusing ways. Their entire play session takes place in the famed Warehouse level from the original THPS - you can even see Black smash straight through the secret room and onto his face at 5:10. This is far from the first time we've seen a new take on the Warehouse, but it's easily the prettiest.

After they get done with the game, Hawk takes Black to an actual skate park for an actual skate session, with appearances from THPS-featured skaters such as Rodney Mullen, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, and more. The Hawkman also got on a board, and it turns out he's still really good at skateboarding.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1&2 is scheduled to hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One starting on September 4. There will be a demo too, but the only way to get it for now is by pre-ordering the game.