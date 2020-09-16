Cheap Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms deals - the best offers on the tabletop wargame

Now that the game has finally launched, cheap Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms deals are starting to appear in the wild. Besides the core rulebook and dice, you can get your hands on starter sets from around $30 / £25 that cover three different armies: the Imperial Legion, the Stormcloaks, and the undead from Bleak Falls Barrow. That means players can choose which army they want to pursue right from the off, rather than being lumped with a more generic pack.

I'm excited to get started, personally speaking. After visiting developer Modiphius' offices for our Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms preview , I came away impressed. As well as being a miniatures wargame waged between armies in the vein of Warhammer, it also features a single-player 'Delve' mode that pits you against NPC forces whose moves are decided by dice rolls and a table of actions. These missions are inspired by the main storyline of Skyrim, but they mix things up with additional side-quests, loot, and randomised events to keep things fresh. There's also a separate campaign where the consequences of your actions carry from one match to another, not unlike the best tabletop RPGs . It was enough to make me consider hunting down a few cheap Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms deals, anyway.

Especially because more units are sure to become available over time as they did for the game's Fallout-themed predecessor, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare. We're getting reinforcements for the Imperial Legion and the Stormcloaks this fall, for example; both forces are being bolstered with ranged units. Plus numerous adventurers from different races have already started to arrive. We'll add them to this cheap Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms deals page as soon they're available.

It's worth checking out the developer's own store , too - there are a few items of scenery available on their website we haven't seen elsewhere.

Core Rules Box

Want to get started with Call to Arms? This is the box you'll need. The set includes the main rules, dice, cards, and other tokens you'll need to play. Although you can get the rules as a free PDF via the Modiphius website, those cards and tokens are essential. Just remember, it doesn't include miniatures. Those have to be bought separately.

Imperial Legion Starter Set

All hail the Emperor! Pick up the starter set for the Imperial Legion here, including footsoldiers and a fireball-throwing mage to boot. If you want to get started in the world of Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms, this is a good choice.

Stormcloak Starter Set

Take the fight to Skyrim's Imperial oppressors as the Stormcloaks with this pack, crammed with fierce Nord warriors. More Stormcloak models are on the way later this year.

Bleak Falls Barrow Delve Set

Dive into the abandoned tombs of Skyrim with these draugr, skeletons, and the Dragonborn in the Bleak Falls Barrow Delve Set. Those undead will also come in handy during standard battles, as a third NPC force adds plenty of spice to games.