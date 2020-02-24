There's never really a bad time to ensure you have extra storage in the form of drives and there's a veritable smattering of his right here is a great external hard drive deals going right now that are worthy of your attention Leading the way is the WD_Black Game Drive 5TB monster going for just £99.99 at Amazon UK. This is an incredible price in its own right but it is also its lowest ever price. It's also cheaper than the 4TB size. Madness.

You can get the same drive for a discount in the States too, with Amazon US offering it for $119.99. It's not its lowest ever price at that amount but it's still a great deal saving you $30 off its usual price. Moreover, getting 5TB of portable, reliable storage for 120 bucks is still great value.

If you like to keep a lot of games live and accessible at all times, then an external HDD is the way to go. Clocking it at that massive 5TB capacity, this is a mighty bit of extra storage that'll be reliable, speedy, and exceptionally useful. Plus more generally, let's face it, in our digital age, extra storage room for anything is always going to be useful.

If you're in the US and really want to keep the price tag down as low as it can be for a 5TB model, there's a WD Elements external drive going for $98.10 - a saving of 25% which is another great option. Though you won't get the premium quality of the 'Black' hard drives above, if that bothers you.

Also, in the US there's also officially licensed, Seagate console-specific drives reduced right now from Best Buy if that's your jam, both for PS4 and Xbox One. These are smaller, 2TB capacities but do come with that official stamp of approval. (While these are quality drives, we'd probably recommend you save that extra bucks and go for the larger drives above if at all possible.) The PS4 version and the Xbox One Game Pass variant are discounted in the UK at Amazon too, by the way.

Western Digital My Passport HDD | 5TB | $99.99 at Best Buy

Seagate Game Drive | 2TB | just $79.99 for PS4 or Xbox One at Best Buy

The 5TB version of the WD Black hard drive at this price offers incredible bang for buck value - particularly in the UK. It's smaller than you think too - the size of a smartphone - and with its pacey speeds and epic reliability, it'll easily outlast the remainder of this console generation. We might be looking more towards SSDs when the PS5 and Xbox Series X come around though. If you would like a little taste of next-gen loading times on your PS4, check out our guide to the best PS4 SSDs.

However, with any of these, if you treat yourself to a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal alongside this deal and you'll be laughing. You might get away with never having to delete a game again with this much storage available.

To ensure your decision is as informed as it can be for HDDs - and with consoles in mind - make sure you check out the full list of the best PS4 external hard drives and the best Xbox One external hard drives.