Popular

Avengers actors lead tributes to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who has died aged 43

By

"This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal"

(Image credit: Marvel)

Tributes to Chadwick Boseman are being paid after the Black Panther actor died, aged 43. 

His publicists confirmed the news and said he died on Friday, August 28, while at home and surrounded by family. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but decided not to make the news public. 

His fellow Marvel actors led the tributes. "This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal," wrote Angela Bassett, who played Boseman's on-screen mother in Black Panther. 

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson wrote: "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have."

Chris Hemsworth, who starred alongside Boseman in the Avengers movies as Thor, wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met." 

Captain America's Chris Evans wrote: "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility."

Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, and many non-Marvel actors, including Viola David, Ryan Reynolds, and director Ava Du Vernay also paid tribute. 

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever Angela Bassett

A photo posted by @im.angelabassett on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend. Brie

A photo posted by @brielarson on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT

Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman Chris Hemsworth

A photo posted by @chrishemsworth on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙 Chris Evans

A photo posted by @chrisevans on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Boseman's death was confirmed in a statement shared by the actor's publicists. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," they wrote. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." His family have asked for privacy.

Boseman got his start on television back in 2003, when he played a small role in an episode of the American crime drama Third Watch. The actor would later appear in Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER before transitioning to film with a supporting role in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.

Boseman came to larger attention after played James Brown in the Tate Taylor directed Get on Up. Critics were won over by his performance, which brought him to the attention of Marvel. Two years after Get on Up's release, Boseman was cast as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War

He would go on to reprise the role in 2018's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Boseman was set to star in Black Panther 2, previously scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Earlier this year, he appeared in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be the actor's final feature film appearance.

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website