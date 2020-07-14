Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the X-Men movie with Marvel Legends action figures

Hasbro has unveiled a series of six-inch Marvel Legends action figures celebrating the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of 2000's X-Men movie. There are four figures in the anniversary line, including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and a two-pack featuring Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

All four figures include a variety of hands and heads as well as accessories, including clawed hands for Wolverine, Professor X's wheelchair, Magneto's helmet, and a transforming arm for Mystique.

20th Century Fox's (now 20th Century Studios) original X-Men movie is widely hailed as kickstarting the current ongoing wave of superhero films and TV shows as the dominant pop culture narratives of our time, showcasing a new level of filmmaking and acting, with the subject matter taken more seriously than in contemporary films such as the almost universally panned Batman & Robin.

The film spawned a series of sequels including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: First Class, X-Men, Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and finally 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The franchise also spun-off into solo film series for Wolverine and Deadpool, with a third Deadpool film still in the works through Disney, who now own the film rights to the series. A final film in the original continuity, New Mutants, is expected for release at a now unscheduled time following numerous delays due to both Disney's purchase of Fox and the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.

The Marvel Legends X-Men 20th anniversary action figures will be available in fall and are now available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com. Check out a gallery of the figures below.