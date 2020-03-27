CD Projekt donates nearly $1 million to Polish charity helping healthcare workers

The developer behind Cyberpunk 2077 , The Witcher 3 , and GOG have donated 4 million Polish złoty to aid healthcare professionals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic - that's the equivalent of just under $1 million USD.

Co-founder Marcin Iwinski shared the news in a LinkedIn update this week, announcing that CD Projekt had partnered with a Polish NGO called The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy) to provide funds for medical equipment and aid. Half of the funds came from the company itself, while the other half came from its board of directors and major shareholders.

The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity recently signed contracts to provide 150 intensive care unit beds and 50,000 sets of personal protection equipment to medical workers caring for patients affected by the virus. The NGO works with the Polish Ministry of Health to ensure the funds go where they're needed most in the country; the Polish government had confirmed 1,031 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths as of Wednesday.

"We’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds help in your effort to rid us of the virus," Iwinski said in the update.

CD Projekt Red is also doing its part to combat the spread of coronavirus by sending all of its developers to work from home . The studio doesn't anticipate any further delays to Cyberpunk 2077 as a result of this changeover - even if it does, keeping folks healthy is way more important than putting out a video game on time.