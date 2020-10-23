Baby frogs make comics in Dav Pilkey's Cat Kid Comic Club preview

Dog Man cartoonist Dav Pilkey is growing his family of kid-friendly comic characters with the upcoming graphic novel Cat Kid Comic Club.

Scheduled to debut December 1, the 176-page OGN is a story within a story - a series of short stories tied together with one overarching narrative - in this case, a story of people making comics.

"In Cat Kid Comic Club, Li'l Petey, Flippy, and Molly introduce 21 rambunctious, funny, and talented baby frogs to the art of comic-making. As the story unwinds with mishaps and hilarity, readers get to see the progress, mistakes, and improvements that come with practice and persistence," reads Scholastic/Graphix's description of the book.

"Squid Kid and Katydid, Baby Frog Squad, Monster Cheese Sandwich, and Birds Flowers Trees: A Haiku Photo Comic are just some of the mini-comics that are included as stories-within-the-story, each done in a different style, utilizing humor and drama, prose and poetry, illustrated in different media including acrylics, pastels, colored pencils, felt-tip markers, clay, hand-made cardboard sculptures, photographs, pipe cleaners, construction paper collages, and cookies."

Here is a six-page preview:

(Image credit: Dav Pilkey (Scholastic/Graphix))

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dav Pilkey (Scholastic/Graphix)) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dav Pilkey (Scholastic/Graphix)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dav Pilkey (Scholastic/Graphix))

Fans of Dog Man will remember Cat Kid Comic Club's Li'l Petey, who has been a fan-favorite in that popular series.

"[Li'l Petey has] always been a special character to me because he is based on my mom, and - like her - he embodies love, optimism, and hope," Pilkey has said. "And - like me - he loves comics."

This OGN comes hot on the heels of Pilkey's most recent Dog Man OGN, Grime and Punishment, which is one of the best-selling books (not just comic books!) in all of North America this year.

Cat Kid Comic Club goes on sale on December 1.

