Marvel Comics' Captain Carter has a history and identity all her own

Update: As promised, Marvel Comics has revealed the details of March's upcoming Captain Carter limited series which puts the What If...? animated series version of Super Soldier Captain Peggy Carter in the world of Marvel Comics for her own headlining title for the first time.

Marvel's previous announcement (summarized below) didn't reveal anything but the concept of the Captain Carter title, but now the story's premise and creative team have been revealed.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain Carter will be written by Jamie McKelvie, best known for his work as an artist on titles such as Young Avengers and Captain Marvel, with art from Doctor Aphra artist Mika Cresta.

The story will focus on a version of Captain Carter whose history is slightly more in line with that of Steve Rogers, with the hero being frozen in ice at the end of World War II and revived decades later in the modern-day.

"I'm as big a fan of the Captain Carter we've seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version," McKelvie states in Marvel's announcement.

"I'm having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war," he continues.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the superhero people want her to be?"

Captain Carter #1 is scheduled for release on March 9. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Original story follows...

One of the biggest breakout characters of the recent Disney Plus What If…? MCU animated series, Captain Peggy Carter, is making her way to comic books in the upcoming Avengers Forever #1. And now it seems she'll follow that up in March with a title of her own, according to a teaser released by Marvel Comics.

"Reporting for duty in March!" states the simple teaser, which also promises more information to come on Friday, December 10.

No other details of the new Captain Carter title are yet known, including whether it will be a limited or ongoing series, or which creators are working on it.

Captain Carter debuted in the MCU before making it to comics, debuting in the premiere of the What If…? animated series, which presents an alternate reality in which Peggy Carter becomes a Super-Soldier rather than Steve Rogers.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Oddly enough, the What If…? version of Captain Carter is actually the second version of Peggy as a Super-Soldier in Marvel lore, making her something of a Variant of a Variant. The first Super-Soldier Peggy Carter initially appeared in the mobile video game Marvel Puzzle Quest in 2016, before making a brief Marvel Comics appearance in 2018's Exiles title.

The current version of Captain Carter is presumed to appear in the upcoming Avengers Forever series at some point thanks to her presence on the cover of December 22's debut issue.

That title is written by Jason Aaron, with art from Aaron Kuder, and assembles a massive team of rotating Avengers from around the Marvel Comics Multiverse, including numerous Variants of known heroes, such as Captain Carter, many of whom seem to put odd new twists on classic Marvel characters.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for the full details of Captain Carter's Marvel Comics solo title on December 8, and keep an eye out later this month for Marvel Comics' full March 2022 solicitations.

