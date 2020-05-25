Call of Duty WW2 is coming to PlayStation Plus next month

Call of Duty WW2 will be a part of next month's collection of PlayStation Plus free games, the official Twitter account has revealed.

As a special bank holiday treat, PlayStation EU confirmed that the 2017 entry in the series, which boasts a single-player, multiplayer, and zombies mode, will be part of the instant game collection next month and promised that we'll find out what will be joining it later this week.

PS Plus members, Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June and will be available for download starting 26th May.We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/jg9yJmF6aGMay 25, 2020

Considering that Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest games in the world right now, it'll be another free dose of COD for those who fancy a more retro-take on the series' signature style of snappy shooting. At the very least, it'll probably be a nice break away from the squads who are breaking kill records in the battle royale right now.

Call of Duty WW2 is certainly one of the highlights for the series this generation. Back in his original review for GamesRadar, guides co-ordinator Leon Hurley said the shooter "delivers a well rounded package with multiplayer benefiting most from a clearer palette of gear and options that make maps and clashes more accessible and enjoyable than they’ve been in years."

Don't forget, this means that time is running out if you haven't yet picked up May's free PlayStation Plus games, which are Cities: Skyline and Farming Simulator 19. You might need relaxing games like those after you COD: WW2 to your collection next month.

Can't get enough Call of Duty? Here's what we know about this unannounced year's entry so far, Call of Duty 2020.