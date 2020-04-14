Call of Duty: Warzone's new Scopes and Scatter Guns mode limits your arsenal to snipers and shotguns

Call of Duty: Warzone is already enjoying a breadth of new content thanks to last week's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3, but developer Infinity Ward isn't done there. As of today, a new limited time mode is available in the free-to-play battle royale, and it's sure to put the test to your sharpshooter skills.

Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios is exactly what it sounds like, reducing Warzone's weapon pool exclusively to sniper rifles and shotguns, in what Activision describes as a "twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also getting a double XP (and double weapon XP) weekend starting this Friday, and that includes all of the experience points you earn in Warzone, in addition to the first-person shooter's core multiplayer modes.

The double XP period officially goes live from April 17 at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST until Monday, April 20 at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST, so be sure to jump in for the extra points while you can.

Rumour has it that a Warzone Duos mode will also be introduced into its battle royale arena in the coming weeks, alongside plenty of other surprises and new features that Infinity Ward teased at the start of season 3.

Could Captain Price finally make his debut into the last-man-standing death match in the near future? He's certainly familiar with the layout of Modern Warfare 2's Gulag, after all...

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Trending Topics below.