Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer introduces Kingsley and the team

The Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer has just dropped, introducing the team at the heart of the campaign.

The trailer, which you can check out below, starts out as a sombre reflection on the nature of war in the midst of a naval battle. The action swiftly moves to a more urban setting, with combat on a train and in the midst of a ruined city.

From there, however, we get to meet the characters who'll bring Vanguard's story to life; main character Arthur Kingsley leads the team, alongside demolitionist Lucas, ace pilot Wade, terrifying Russian sniper Helena, and Kingsley's ever-reliable right-hand man Richard. We also get to meet terrifying antagonist Freisinger, who, in the final days of Hitler's rule, aims to bring his own new order to bear.

It's a rollercoaster of a trailer, taking the action from the frozen forests of Russia to the deserts of North Africa, right the way to the streets of Berlin, with some sections seemingly driven by stealth and others showcasing the explosive bombast of the conflict. There's also a pretty grim-looking torture scene, which sees some of our heroes on the wrong side of a scary-looking German doctor.

The trailer confirms that digital pre-orders will automatically grant Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players instant access to the Night Raid Mastercraft weapons and Kingsley as an operator. The game itself is set to launch on November 5.

