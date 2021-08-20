Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cyberpunk, and more discussed in this week's Totally Rated

The latest episode of Totally Rated is here, which is the premier news and review show brought to you by GamesRadar and our sister sites here at Future Publishing.

This week we're talking about Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was finally revealed last night after months of leaks and teases.

But we're also focused on Madden NFL 22, the latest in EA's American Football series that drops today on all platforms. According to our own reviewer, Mark Delaney, the biggest thing to note is that "Franchise is, at long last, the priority".

"Franchise is the best it's been in years," says Delaney, adding later that this is "the first iteration in years to go all-in on the community's most popular mode".

Over in tech (with a lovely gaming slant), TechRadar's Gerald Lynch was one of the first people to try out the UK-exclusive, location-based Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity experience.

Don't worry though, it doesn't sound like you're missing out on too much if you can't attend for yourself. Lynch states that it's "very much a points-based, on-rails shooter. There's more in common here with arcade staples like Time Crisis or House of the Dead than the free-roaming we've come to expect from Far Cry."

However, he does add that "Dive Into Insanity does a good job of recreating the visual feel of Far Cry’s third instalment – all lush tropical jungles, bandana-wearing pirates, rusty container sheds, and exploding barrels. There’s even a hallucinogenic shootout in a mysterious cavern through which sea creatures float and pirates take potshots at you from the ceiling – a high point of the experience."

