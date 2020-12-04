Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One has been delayed

The first season of new content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone has been delayed. In a blog post this afternoon, Activision editorial manager David Hodgson confirmed that Season One has been moved back from December 10 to December 16.

Billed as "the largest free content drop in Black Ops history," Hodgson said that for the "unprecedented" update to occur, developer Treyarch is "taking a few more days to finalise everything before unleashing this massive drop of new, free content to the community." Beyond the size of the update, however, there's no word on what has contributed to the delay. They have, however, confirmed that Warzone is getting a new map.

Hodgson does have some good news, however, telling players that "to thank you for your continued support and patience, and to help you level up before Season One, Treyarch will be enabling Double XP and Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War from 10AM PT [1PM ET, 6PM GMT] Saturday, December 12 until the launch of Season One."

The developer is also offering two free bundles to Cold War players, featuring skins, weapon charms, blueprints, reticles, and a calling card. To claim the bundles, you'll simply need to log into Black Ops Cold War between December 8 and December 15.

Finally, Hodgson outlines updates heading to both Cold War and Warzone in the coming days. The latest Call of Duty release will receive two patches on December 8 and December 15, preparing players for Season One and offering quality of life improvements. The Warzone patch will drop on December 16, kickstarting Season One across both games. There'll be more updates from Treyarch between now and then, however, so keep your eyes peeled.

