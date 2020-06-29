Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reportedly features new Warzone map, zombies, and a full campaign

New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leaks have offered more key info on the upcoming shooter's multiplayer, campaign, and Warzone updates.

The fresh rumours arrive courtesy of YouTuber Xclusive Ace, who posted a video claiming insider sources have supposedly shown him actual gameplay of Call of Duty 2020.

The video has since gone offline, suggesting Activision may have stuck it with a takedown notice, but Reddit was able to provide a full breakdown of what it contained.

According to the report, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release sometime in October or early November, and developer Treyarch has almost finished development on the project with the game in "good state."

The upcoming instalment in the annual FPS series is said to feature a full campaign, Treyarch's popular PvE Zombies mode, a suite of multiplayer content, and a new Call of Duty: Warzone map that'll update Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale.

In addition, the game apparently reneges on several of the features found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The traditional mini-map is back, for instance, as are Black Ops' swimming mechanics, while Treyarch has also apparently done away with Infinity Ward's interactable door systems for its environments.

The Reddit post also goes into further detail about the game's rumoured set of multiplayer maps, class system, and Warzone changes, and – taken together – it sounds like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could shake things up as drastically as last year's title did for the franchise.

Activision will likely make an official announcement soon, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled, and take these rumours with plenty of salt until then.

