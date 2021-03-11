Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Prop Hunt mode is "taking a short break" starting today, but it will come back with even more ways to play deadly hide and seek.

Treyarch broke the news on its official Twitter account, giving players the heads up that the mode will be headed back to the vault for a bit while it makes some improvements. When it returns, it will have even more props for you to disguise yourself as (or eye suspiciously if you're one of the hunters) and two new maps to prowl: Satellite and the upcoming Miami Strike, a smaller 6v6 version of the Miami map set in the daytime for better visibility. As a longtime Call of Duty staple, it's great to see Treyarch giving Prop Hunt the love that it deserves.

The update also brings back the St. Patrick's Stockpile Event, which is pretty much just Stockpile but everybody drops shamrocks and you have to bring them back to a lucky pot of gold (just like in the old folktales). Gunfight Blueprints and 3v3 Face Off are also making their return in today's update.

