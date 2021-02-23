Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak will be free to play this week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new Zombie mode Outbreak will be free to play for one week when it launches.

The release of Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is bringing this new Zombies mode, which sees you and a squad take on hordes of zombies on a massive map in the Ural Mountains.

Outbreak and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 will go live at 6pm UK time this Thursday, February 25 and it will be free until Thursday, March 4.

During this time, players will be able to access Outbreak for free without having to buy the full Black Ops Cold War game and you'll be able to access a selection of multiplayer and Zombies game modes for the duration of the free trial.

In a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer, we see that there are zombies everywhere, portal-looking devices, explosions, and everything you might wish for in a Call of Duty Zombies mode.

If you're a PlayStation player, you'll also be able to access the console-exclusive co-op Zombies mode Onslaught which is designed for two players. This mode, we'd like to stress, is only available on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Onslaught is set on Black Ops Cold War's Multiplayer maps and this will include the brand-new map, Apocalypse, which is being added in Season 2.

Activision is also making this new map available to play for free in multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. You will also be able to have a go on Black Ops Cold War's 40-player Fireteam mode during this free week, so there's plenty for you to sample if you haven't yet.

Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Easter egg | Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide | Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg walkthrough | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | How to upgrade DIE Shockwave in Cold War Zombies | Firebase Z Wonder Weapon