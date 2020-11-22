Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown isn't out yet, but here's its awesome easter egg

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nuketown map might not be out yet, but someone has already been able to glitch into the game and reveal the latest of the franchises' easter eggs.

As Alyssa explained a few days back , Nuketown '84 will be released on November 24 and it's bringing a brand-new '80s vibe. You'll be all too familiar with the map's layout: two houses on either side of the map providing some higher vantage points, two dangerous backyards, and some vehicles in the middle.

As I'll be talking specifics about the easter egg, here on in might be a bit spoilery, so consider this your first and last warning!

SPOILERNUKETOWN EASTER EGG (WOW) #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/q6erop1XQ2November 21, 2020

By loading up a custom game and glitching through, Twitter user @TheGhostOfMW2 (thanks, PC Gamer ) shared footage of his incredible discovery. Shoot the heads off all the mannequins, and you'll see - and hear - the game change, switching to a funky purple-and-green aesthetic and pumping a cool 80s-inspired synth tune.

While it's possible this might be an elaborate prank, the YouTube video showcasing the discovery was summarily yanked shortly after it was posted, so make of that what you will...

Don't forget that when Black Ops Cold War Season One begins, Call of Duty: Warzone will transition to include its content, so all of your weapons from the aforementioned pack will transfer over.