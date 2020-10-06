Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta begins this week, and you can watch the first trailer now

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer has revealed what players can expect from limited time testing event following last month's PS4 Alpha.

The trailer, seen below, confirms that the beta contains three classic Call of Duty modes (Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed), alongside the game's featured new modes; VIP Escort and Combined Arms.

Check it out:

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

It looks like we'll be playing on a similar selection of maps including Miami, Moscow, and Satellite, in addition to a few new appearances from Armada and Crossroads.

The Open Beta starts this Thursday, October 8, exclusively to those on PS4 who have already pre-ordered their copy of the game (including the cross-gen version for PS5).

The beta then opens up to everyone on PS4 from Saturday, October 10, before hitting Xbox and PC platforms the following weekend, starting Thursday, October 15. Servers will close completely on Monday, October 19.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, meanwhile, launches next month, November 13, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via our episode of Dialogue Options below.