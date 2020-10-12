Buying a PS5? Pair it with this award-winning discounted LG OLED TV deal and get a £100 voucher

The LG OLED CX series of TVs is pretty damn good. How good? Well, we just awarded it the title of 'Best Gaming TV' in our inaugural GamesRadar Hardware Awards. So yeah, it's a very nice TV and just what you need if you were lucky enough to place a PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order lately.

LG and John Lewis have teamed up for this stunning OLED TV deal by knocking hundreds off the superb 55-inch 4K TV. Plus, if you're quick you can also claim back £100 e-gift card with the purchase - this part of the offer might change any day now as it was a free pair of wireless headphones the other day, but we prefer this offer in all honesty. You also get a free five-year guarantee.

We don't see the Amazon Prime Day deals providing anything to beat this tomorrow. If this is a bit pricey though, be sure to bookmark our guide to a wider selection of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

Whether you're looking to game or watch TV, LG has you covered with this top-tier TV, offering crisp 4K resolution atop a range of nifty features and other tricks. In 2020, every TV is a Smart TV and this one is no exception, offering Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, and loads more without any hassle.

Cinematic HDR is supported, backed up by Dolby Atmos audio, meaning the movies you watch over the winter period will pop visually and sonically. 4K offers 4x the number of pixels as 1080p and there's AI upscaling for non-4K content.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. This is a great candidate to pick up now while you wait for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X to arrive, especially as it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz.

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,799 £1,399 from John Lewis

Originally costing £1800 on release, it's been more like £1600 for a while, but this price is the best yet. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. View Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your TV setup for gaming, movie watching, or whatever else, you could definitely do worse than LG's fantastic 55-inch 4K TV.