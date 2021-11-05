Bungie job listing suggest new game will have in-game purchases

A new Bungie job listing suggests the next game from the Destiny developer will be live service and have in-game monetization.

The listing (which is on Bungie's Career Website ) is for a senior software engineer in commerce for an "unannounced project." The overview reads, "do you love games that engage their players as long-term hobbies? Do you believe you can help design and develop systems for engagement and monetization that enhance the game as a hobby? Do you enjoy collaborating closely with both gameplay teams and business teams? Would you like to join Bungie in creating our next enduring game IP?"

It certainly seems like the next game from Bungie will include in-game purchases, as the responsibilities for the role include building commerce technology and collaboration with a cross-disciplinary team in order to help solve problems with monetization and player engagement. The "nice-to-have" skills include "experiencing developing or supporting game monetization, engagement, and/or analytics systems" as well as "experience working on a live service game."

It's no surprise that Bungie would be working on a live-service game considering its success with Destiny 2, and in-game monetization is a natural by-product of such a game genre. Some live-service games, like Call of Duty: Warzone, offer unique weapon blueprints and skins that players believe follow a "pay-to-win" scheme where you can purchase items that will give you the upper hand in battle. Destiny 2's in-game purchases are cosmetic only, but it's unclear if Bungie's next IP will follow that route.

