Terry Crews says Brooklyn Nine-Nine will look very different going forward: "We had to start over"

There are few ongoing shows as beloved as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Almost cancelled at Fox, the show has such a vocal following that NBC quickly brought back the sitcom, which tells the story of a New York precinct's police department made up of a diverse and lovely group of cops.

However, with the ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States, the show can no longer ignore the inherent problems of being a police procedural. Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords on the show, has revealed that plans for season 8 have already been scrapped as the writers return to the whiteboard.

“Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” Crews old Access Daily. “We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Crews added that the cast and showrunners have been discussing how they could potentially address what's been happening across the country. “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," he said. "We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has previously dealt with heavy-hitting subjects, such as a season 4 storyline that saw Terry being racially profiled by police and only being let go when they realised Terry was also a cop. Fans on the internet have suggested the show should go in a completely new direction, such as the team suddenly working in a post office or as firefighters. Whatever the case, we're sure the team behind one of the most wholesome shows on air will find a fitting way to move forward.