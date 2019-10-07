Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration continues Tuesday with the Rare Spawn Hunt

The second week of Borderlands 3 's Anniversary Celebration event is nearly here, and it is going to be crawling with rare spawns. Gearbox and 2K Games have revealed that it's just about time for the Rare Spawn Hunt - as their name suggests, rare spawns typically only show up every now and then, you might go the whole game without seeing any. But from October 8 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST to October 15 at 8:59 am PDT / 11:59 pm EDT / 4:59 pm BST, wherever a rare spawn could appear, it will appear. Even better, they'll all have a higher chance to drop their unique legendary loot.

Here's a full list of each rare spawn and the loot they're more likely to drop, straight from the official site .

Rakkman – Night Flyer, Legendary Pistol

– Night Flyer, Legendary Pistol El Dragon Jr – Unleash the Dragon, Legendary Artifact

– Unleash the Dragon, Legendary Artifact Road Dog – Redline, Legendary Shotgun

– Redline, Legendary Shotgun IndoTyrant – Random Customization

– Random Customization Force Troopers – Random Legendary class mods

– Random Legendary class mods Demoskaggon – Random Legendary Shield

– Random Legendary Shield The Unstoppable – Band of Sytorak, Legendary Shield

– Band of Sytorak, Legendary Shield Thunk & Sloth – It's Piss, Legendary Grenade Mod

– It's Piss, Legendary Grenade Mod Maxitrillion – The Horizon, Legendary Shotgun

– The Horizon, Legendary Shotgun Borman Nates – Psycho Stabber, Legendary Pistol

– Psycho Stabber, Legendary Pistol Princess Tarantella II – Hive, Legendary Rocket Launcher

– Hive, Legendary Rocket Launcher Mother of Grogans – Random Legendary Artifacts

– Random Legendary Artifacts Red Jabber – Random Legendary Grenade Mod

– Random Legendary Grenade Mod Urist McEnforcer – Masterwork Crossbow, Legendary Sniper Rifle

This is an excellent opportunity to hunt down rare legendary loot, so make the most of it while it lasts. Last week Gearbox gave out bonus boss loot with extra chances for legendary drops , and there's plenty more on the way. Here are some clues for what you can look forward to in the remaining three weeks of the Anniversary Celebration.

Week 3 (October 15-21): Show Me the Eridium!

Show Me the Eridium! Week 4 (October 22-28): Mayhem on Twitch!

Mayhem on Twitch! Week 5 (October 29 - November 4): Spooky Surprise!