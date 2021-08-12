Borderlands 3 kicks off second birthday celebration with Loot the Universe event

Borderlands 3 is starting its second birthday celebration early with a mini-event series and teasers of more to come on the day itself.

Borderlands 3's second anniversary will fall on September 13 (just like all of its other anniversaries, if you think about it) and Gearbox has confirmed that it has something special up its sleeve for the day proper. Before then, the Loot the Universe series of mini-events will give you better chances of snagging certain types of Legendary loot in certain zones each week - but you'll have to work with the rest of the community to find out where each loot hotspot is, and what you can find there.

Here's the full schedule for all four weeks, including the planets where the mystery zones will be located. Each week will run from 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST on its starting day to 8:59 am PDT / 11:59 am EDT / 4:59 pm BST on its ending day.

August 12 to August 19: Pandora

August 19 to August 26: Promethea

August 26 to September 2: Eden-6

September 2 to September 9: Nekrotafeyo

As soon as the last week of Loot the Universe ends, two more weeklong mini-events will begin: Mayhem Made Mild, which only rolls up Easy modifiers for Mayhem Mode; and Show Me The Eridium, which rewards extra Eridium and cuts prices on Eridium items. Then it's on to whatever Gearbox has planned for the birthday bash itself.