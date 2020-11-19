Blood, Bêlit, more in King-Size Conan #1 preview from Marvel

Conan made his comic book debut 50 years ago, and now Marvel Comics is celebrating that anniversary with an over-sized one-shot anthology called King-Size Conan #1.

"By Crom, you've never seen a celebration like this - marking 50 years of Conan the Barbarian in comics!" Marvel's solicitation for this anthology boldly claims. "Now get ready to celebrate 50 years of Conan with an oversize special spanning the breadth of Conan's life and times by the most dazzling array of creative talent ever assembled in one book to tread the jeweled thrones of the Earth!"

Former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight will make his comic book debut with this anthology, and calls it "a dream come true."

“My love affair with Marvel Comics began before I could read. I used to look at the incredible art and make up my own stories," DeKnight says. "Now, quite a few lifetimes later, I have the honor of actually writing my own story for the House of Ideas. And not just any story! Conan! Barbarian! Destroyer! King! To say this is a dream come true would be a criminal understatement. I couldn’t think of a more satisfying character to make my debut with between the pages of Marvel Comics. I hope you enjoy this adventure as much as I did!”

King-Size Conan #1 will include five stories by the following authors:

DeKnight and artist Jesús Saiz

Writer Roy Thomas and artist Steve McNiven

Writer Kurt Busiek and artist Pete Woods

Writer Chris Claremont and artist Robert de la Torre

Writer/artist Kevin Eastman

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) King-Size Conan #1 preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

King-Size Conan #1's primary cover is painted by Andrew Robinson, with variant covers by Saiz, Jen Bartel, Joe Jusko, Carlos Pacheco, Todd Nauck, John Buscema (a 'Hidden gem'), and Eastman. Here they are:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) King-Size Conan #1 covers Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

King-Size Conan #1 goes on sale on December 23.

This issue will be available simultaneously in print and digitally.