Blizzard "cannot wait" to show you what it's been working on, with more games in development than ever before

Blizzard is one of the biggest game studios in the world, with thousands of employees working on some of the most recognisable franchises in pop culture, and - according to Company President J. Allen Brack, the future's looking even brighter for the developer behind Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo 3.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Brack promised that the studio "cannot wait to share everything we are working on", stating that "we have more games in development right now than we have had in Blizzard’s entire history.” The executive didn't specify exactly how many games were in the works, but revealed that its upcoming titles include "the major gaming genres on major platforms such as PC and console as well as mobile initiatives.

"The reason we are further expanding our focus on our priority games is because we understand that it is not enough just doing more," continued Brack, who also reconfirmed reports that Blizzard is working on new IPs alongside more entries its existing franchises. "That does not make sense if we do not conform to our standards with everything we launch.”

“It’s always exciting to have a new IP on hand, and there are many reasons to work on it. As developers, we are excited to work on new things for many of the same reasons why players want to enjoy something new. In the end, the most important thing for us is to create something that is great. A great gaming experience can happen within a new IP and can also be a favourite game."

One type of game that Blizzard isnt working on, however, are any virtual reality experiences, as Brack said the studio tends to "learn" from the industry before wading into emerging trends for itself. Don't expect Overwatch VR anytime soon, then. Instead, next on Blizzard's immediate agenda is World of Warcraft Classic, which releases this August.

