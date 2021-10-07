Black Widow deleted scene fills in the gaps of the movie's ending

A new Black Widow deleted scene – now available to watch on Disney Plus – has expanded the movie’s ending and revealed how Natasha was able to escape Secretary Ross’ custody.

In the original version, Ross’ legion of government agents descent on Natasha and the Red Room’s wreckage. However, we don’t get to see the aftermath – with the movie jumping to a few weeks later and Black Widow heading off to deal with events that would later roll into Avengers: Infinity War

The deleted scene manages to fill in some important gaps. Not only do we discover that Rachel Weisz’s Melina is taken in for treatment by Ross’ men, Natasha also lies to Ross and says she was working alone – leaving Yelena in the clear.

While speaking to William Hurt’s Ross in the back of a transport truck, Natasha even slips out of her handcuffs and escapes. Mystery solved.

To watch the scene for yourself at your leisure, simply head over to the Black Widow landing page on Disney Plus. From there, you’re going to want to click the ‘Extras’ tab and scroll along until you see the "It Was All Me" deleted scene. Ten more scenes, and a gag reel, are also present.

Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, has settled her lawsuit with Disney. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

"I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow," Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said. "We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror."

