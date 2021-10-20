Black Panther celebrates 200 issues in January as Wakanda gets ready for its new protector

Black Panther #3 from writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal has been rescheduled for January 2022, with Marvel Comics announcing that the issue will celebrate a milestone anniversary for Wakanda's king and protector, carrying legacy numbering marking it as Black Panther #200, as well as an increased page count and story count.

(Image credit: Alex Ross (Marvel Comics))

For those unfamiliar with Marvel's penchant for 'legacy numbering,' the term indicates when the publisher marks an issue in a current volume of a given title with a second number, showing where the issue would lie if all volumes of that title were added up into a continuous, unbroken run.

Marvel often employs this gimmick for major anniversary issues, as with the recent Spider-Man #74/#875.

Black Panther #3 was originally included in Marvel's October 2021 solicitations, though the title's launch was pushed back, with Black Panther #1 now scheduled for November 10. This change, in turn, moves Black Panther #3 to January, with Marvel's resolicitation of the issue adding the legacy numbering, making it Black Panther #3/#200.

(Image credit: Taurin Clarke (Marvel Comics))

Along with the issue's previously solicited main story in which T'Challa visits Storm on Mars/Planet Arakko - their first encounter since Storm became the planet's monarch - Marvel's announcement reveals that Black Panther #200 will also dig into a mystery building back in Wakanda, where a new Wakanda hero is threatening Black Panther's role as the nation's protector.

The announcement states the unnamed hero will be "a key player of Ridley's run in future issues."

Black Panther #200 will also feature "bonus stories celebrating the past and foreshadowing the future of the Black Panther" from a variety of writers and artists who have yet to be named. Marvel also has not specified the planned page count for the "oversized" issue.

(Image credit: Gary Frank (Marvel Comics))

Black Panther #3/#200 goes on sale on January 26, 2022 with covers from Alex Ross, Taurin Clarke, and Gary Frank. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full January 2021 schedule, coming later this month.

