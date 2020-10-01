Billie Eilish debuts the No Time To Die official music video

The official music video for No Time To Die is here, featuring singer Billie Eilish alongside scenes from the upcoming James Bond film.

The No Time To Die music video premiered today on Eilish's official YouTube channel. The song itself debuted back in February, with the singer expressing her delight at the opportunity to contribute: "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

The video is all black and white when the camera dwells on Eilish. It shifts to a desaturated color scheme when movie scenes filter through. We've seen most of the scenes in trailers before and they take us through a number of locations and stunts. At the center of it all is the shifting relationship between Daniel Craig's Bond and Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann - who may just be moving to stab him in the back, despite Bond being obliged to protect her from Spectre. Or maybe she won't betray him? It's spy stuff, it's always complicated.

No Time To Die is set to debut on November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US, though that could still change due to pandemic concerns. Either way, it will be the 25th James Bond film and the fifth and final appearance for Daniel Craig in the role. Craig helped take the franchise in a more grounded direction starting with Casino Royale in 2006, and it's an open question of where 007 will go next.