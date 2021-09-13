Bethesda's Indiana Jones game might be an Xbox exclusive

Bethesda's Indiana Jones game is allegedly an Xbox console exclusive.

Over the past weekend, a host from the Xbox Era podcast offered up a preview of a forthcoming podcast episode with the tweet just below. In the image itself, the podcast host claims that the Indiana Jones game being developed by Machine Games and Bethesda will be a console exclusive for the Xbox.

For those who wanted preview of the Rumour Mill for the @xboxera podcast. Episode should be up later today or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Qt07JzPAjwSeptember 12, 2021

Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Machine Games, Bethesda, or Xbox, so don't take this rumor as confirmed just yet. That being said, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if the Indiana Jones game from Machine Games did end up being an Xbox exclusive, following the purchase of parent company Zenimax Media by Microsoft last year.

Just recently, Bethesda shot down speculation that the upcoming RPG Starfield would be coming to PlayStation platforms. The developer categorically denied the rumors, lending weight to the possibility that Microsoft will focus on Xbox and PC for the majority of all future Bethesda-developed games. Right now, Bethesda has two games, Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, confirmed to be console exclusives for the PlayStation, but that's mostly because they were revealed as exclusives before the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft last year.

Anything arriving from Bethesda after these two games, therefore, is increasingly likely to launch exclusively for Microsoft platforms. As for the Indiana Jones game , we don't know too much yet, but Bethesda revealed earlier this year in June that it's still in the "very, very, very" early stages, so don't get your hopes up for news anytime soon.

