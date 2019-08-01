Best VPN for Netflix 2019

If you’re hunting down the best VPN for Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. Our team of experts have been testing as many VPNs as they can get their hands on to bring you nothing but the most effective, secure, and reliable services on the internet. You don’t need to worry about paying an arm or a leg for the pleasure, either - not all of our recommendations require a paid-for subscription, and many are actually free. What’s more, we’ve been sure to throw in a deal or two to keep costs down (you’re welcome).

VPN, explained (Image credit: Netflix) Do I need VPN for streaming TV?

Find out if VPN is for you with our handy explainer.

But what is a VPN, exactly? If you’re new to the idea, it stands for ‘Virtual Private Network’ and encrypts communications online to keep your data safe and away from prying eyes. To cut a long story short, it also allows you to overcome ‘geo-blocking’ - a practice where content isn’t available in certain regions, usually due to rights issues. Getting around this is very helpful if you’re on vacation and want to catch up on a show you can access at home but not abroad. Basically, the best VPN for Netflix will trick the internet into thinking you’re somewhere you’re not. All you need to do is log in as normal, and voila; it’s business as usual. Handy, right?

On a similar note, there are also helpful VPN workarounds for the gamers amongst you. We dive into these (and why you might want to consider them) in our guide to VPN for gaming . This includes info on getting a Virtual Private Network for Xbox One, PC, and the best VPN for PS4 . Essentially, you’re set no matter which platform you use.

New on Netflix | Best Netflix horror movies | Best comedies on Netflix

Best Netflix action movies | Best thrillers on Netflix | Best documentaries on Netflix

©ExpressVPN

This is currently the best VPN for Netflix

Great speeds

Supports many devices

Not the cheapest around

The best of the bunch, all things considered. ExpressVPN is more than fast enough for HD streaming, works on a wide spread of devices, and supports Netflix in the US, UK, and Canada. Beyond this though, where Express VPN really sings is in its ability to work on ordinarily VPN-unfriendly machines such as smart TVs and games consoles. That very handy indeed given that, let’s face it, most of us would rather watch Netflix on something attached to a big screen, rather than stream it through a humble tablet or even the best gaming laptop.

Express VPN is a bit pricier than other services, but running such a good Netflix VPN solution, with 256-bit encryption, zero logging of traffic or browsing data, and a 30-day money back guarantee, it’s a hard one to begrudge when you look at the overall quality.

©NordVPN

The most secure VPN for Netflix

Great performance

Great server selection

Monthly billing is pricey

The most water-tight VPN around, Nord VPN supports Netflix in the US, France, the Netherlands, India, and Canada. It runs with powerful, 2048-bit encryption, NDS leak protection, and a wide array of servers to choose from. Oh, and if you’re super privacy-eager, you can rest assured that NorPN will not keep any logs of your activity

The cost for all of this? Nothing at first, if you take up the free, three-day trial. NordVPN also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee if you decide to back out shortly after that. You’ll be better off taking up one of the longer-terms plans if you can (and want to), as monthly billing is a tad priier than that of some rivals, but if you’re happy to opt for a year or more, you’ll find exponential savings the longer you take up the service.

©VyprVPN

The good all-rounder VPN for Netflix

Fast speeds

Free trial

Some usage logging

Really only reliably useful (at the moment) for users outside the US wanting access to American Netflix, VyprVPN says that its service ‘might’ work elsewhere, but you’d be chancing it.

That said, on the flipside, the service is pretty damn fast, with strong download speeds, and multiple protocols supported on the security front, along with a NAT firewall. Your connection times and IP address will be recorded though, so be aware of that if 100% privacy is vital to you. Vypr VPN doesn’t offer refunds, but it will give you a free, three-day trial before you commit to anything. If you do decide to get involved longer than that, you’ll be looking at a choice between monthly and annual payment, with the options of Basic and Premium packages. Both of the annual plans are predictably cheaper in the long-term, with the Premium version offering the best value.

©Strong VPN

The most reliable VPN for Netflix

Fast performance

DNS leak protection

Limited payment options

With, well, strong server coverage and great download speeds, even on long distance tests, Strong VPN’s in-built, multi-format support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices (and manual set-up guides for others) makes it a pretty formidable offering. You should be good to go on everything from phone to gaming laptop.

Similarly formidable is the customer support, offering 24-hour coverage so that you’re clear however late that series binge goes. The only downside is that the pricing plans come in precisely two flavours, and don’t really reward the short-term customer. Paying monthly will cost you nearly double the long-term sign-up, though the year-long plan is pretty well comparable to most other VPNs on test here.

©Hotspot Shield

The best VPN for Netflix in HD

Free version available

Fast speeds

Subscription isn't cheap

Performance is the key selling point for Hotspot Shield, with higher-than-average speeds for both upload and download. There's not a lot of customisation to be had in the experience, nor does Hotspot have a huge number of server locations, but with performance like this, alongside a solid, ‘Everything deleted at the end of your session’ privacy policy, it’s a good proposition.

As for pricing, there’s a limited free plan (with decreased server options and bandwidth), and then multiple pricing options for different lengths of service. The one-year plan is probably the best all-round value, assuming you want to go in foe the relatively long-term but don’t necessarily want to commit to the lifetime lump sum.