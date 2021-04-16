Best QLED TV guide: get one of the brightest and best TVs this year

It's no surprise that the best QLED TV screens have become a hot favourite with gamers and movie fans: offering unbeatable colour fidelity, superb bright room viewing characteristics and immunity from screen burn, they really can elevate your setup to the nth degree. If you've recently acquired a PS5 and Xbox Series X - or are trying to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock - then you're in the right place for a new accompanying TV: the latest and best in the range of best QLED TV screens are undoubtedly some of the top contenders for best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and, if they offer the right kind of port and functionality, the best 120Hz 4K TV money can buy too.

But what makes a QLED screen better than a regular LED LCD TV? And how does it compare to the rival best OLED TV panels? While the terms 'QLED' and 'OLED' may sound alike, they have next to nothing in common: OLED is a self-emissive display technology, while QLED relies on a backlight, which can come in the form of edge-bulbs, a full backlit array or Mini-LEDs. The best QLED TVs are best thought of as evolutions of the LED-LCD televisions we’re all so familiar with. The key difference is the application of a quantum dot filter (the ‘Q’ in QLED), which sits between said backlight and the glass you stare at.

Samsung is the best-known champion of QLED TV technology, but other brands have their own hot takes, including Hisense, TCL, and Vizio. But let’s unpick QLED a little more, to better explain why you might want to jump onto the best QLED TV bandwagon. Quantum dots emit coloured light when illuminated by a backlight. On a QLED TV, these quantum dots sit on a film positioned between the backlight and the LCD panel. The range of colours they cover, and their purity, is what makes QLED TVs look so damn lush. The application of this quantum dot filter varies between brands and price points, so you should expect to see significant differences between different QLED screens from various manufacturers. Of course, quantum dots are just a single ingredient in the overall TV pie; other factors, including the aforementioned backlight, as well as image processing technology, all influence the picture you’ll see onscreen.

So which contender for best QLED TV is right for you? Read on for our guide to the best models, which run the gamut from brilliant bargains to 8K behemoths...

The best QLED TVs

It may lack the Full Array Local dimming backlight found higher up Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV range, but the edge-lit Q70T is still, on balance, probably the best QLED TV you can buy in terms of bang for buck value.

Available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screen sizes, it’s one of the cheapest 4K TVs to offer 4120fps High Frame Rate (HFR) support, and its picture performance is powered by the cutting leading edge AI processing used on Samsung’s more expensive models. As it turns out, that lack of local dimming isn’t quite the compromise you might imagine. While the Q70T doesn’t match the absolute image quality of Samsung’s priciest QLEDs, the set is still wonderfully contrasty, and with fast-moving action content, you’ll not notice its lack of HDR precision.

Design-wise, the set’s also winner, with an ultra-thin bezel and on-trend central T stand. There are four HDMI inputs but only one is 4K 120fps ready; all the rest are 4K 60fps capable.

Instead of a full backlight array, the set employs a novel Dual LED arrangement which enhances contrast and black level performance. Watch a movie and the letterbox bars are close to proper black. It’s also a decent HDR performer. We measured peak brightness at 600 nits. The caveat is that Samsung doesn’t offer Dolby Vision HDR, instead limiting dynamic metadata support to HDR10+. In terms of apps, while the Q70T comes without Freeview Play, Samsung’s smart Tizen compensates with a full complement of catch-up TV channels, plus all key streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Overall, the Q70T is a terrific buy for owners of next-gen consoles and those chasing the most vibrant of default images.

2. Samsung QN90A/QN95A The outright best QLED TV going Sizes: 55-, 65- , 75- and 85inches (QE55QN95A, QE65QN95A, QE75QN95A, QE85QN95A) | Input lag: 9ms (1080/60) | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Revolutionary Mini-LED backlight Game Bar mode Four HDMI 2.1 ports Eye-wincingly expensive No Dolby Atmos

Neo QLED takes core quantum dot screen technology and gives it a major upgrade, using a Mini-LED backlight, rather than conventional full-array local dimming. The result is a picture unlike that seen on regular QLED model making these some of the absolute best QLED TV panels on the market right now.

The big benefit of Mini-LED is the precision control of deep blacks and shadow detail it offers, which brings QLED picture performance much closer to OLED. Some might argue it trumps OLED, thanks to higher peak brightness (rated over 1000 nits), giving really punchy HDR and a great bright room viewing performance. Powering all this Mini LED magic is a new Neo Quantum image processor and Quantum Matrix control system. The latter manages power dynamically, sending juice to those bright peaks as required.

The TV's four HDMI inputs are v2.1 meaning that multi-gaming-device owners can enjoy 4K 120Hz gaming action. Elsewhere, too, this Neo QLED is extremely well equipped for gamers with treats including FreeSync Premium Pro, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and a new Game Bar, which offers critical source info at the touch of a button.

Smart functionality is in line with Samsung’s other connected sets so there’s plenty of catch-up TV and streaming options, plus some smart home toys and compatibility. Audio-wise, sound is covered by Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Plus system, with speakers in a 4.2.2 arrangement. Power output is rated at a grunty 70W.

If you want the absolute best 4K QLED screen Samsung makes, then the Neo QLED QN95 is it. File under ridiculously expensive, but ridiculously good.

For information, this television is referred to as the QN90A in the US, while in the UK and Europe is called the QN95A.

3. Samsung Q900T The best 8K QLED TV Sizes: 65-, 75- and 85- inches (QE55Q900T, QE65Q900T, QE85Q900T) | Input lag: 10ms (1080/60) | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Unparalleled image density Brilliant upscaling Gorgeous design There’s still a distinct lack of native 8K content Only one HDMI 2.1 port

When 4K resolution just isn’t enough, 8K offers a magnitude more. In truth, there’s still no commercial content to watch, and it doesn’t look like that situation is going to change anytime soon (all eyes are on the PS5 and Xbox Series X to see what they might disgorge in terms of 8K gaming), but this high-end QLED does boast an advanced AI-powered image upscaler designed to make the most of those 33 million pixels. And in terms of future-proofing yourself with one of the best QLED TV screens, then you can't do much better than this.

The Q900 utilises a full-array backlight, to enhance contrast and HDR performance. Image clarity is extraordinary, with superb definition and colour pop. While pictures are eye candy of the highest order, the set could also be worth buying for its design alone. Sonically it’s impressive too, thanks to Samsung’s OTS+ sound system.

An Infinity Screen - which is to say it’s ultra-thin with a micro bezel - is drop-dead gorgeous, but, despite being a top-of-the-line 8K model, only one HDMI input is v2.1 and therefore capable of 4k 120Hz gaming or media. A little drawback, but not for those with one main gaming console. Gaming-specifically the Q900T delivers, with VRR and Freesync support. Even if you discount its 8K provision, this is still a stunner of a TV, and it’s currently available at a very tempting price.

4. Hisense H8G Best mid-range QLED 4K TV - in the US Sizes: 50-, 55- and 65-inches (50U7QF, 55U7QF, 65U7QF) | Input lag: 11.4ms (1080/60) | Refresh rate : 60Hz | HDR: DolbyVision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: No Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatible Full Array Local Dimming backlight Solid gaming credentials Great value Vidaa smart platform low on apps Not capable of 4K 120Hz output

The Hisense H8G is a US model of mid-range 4K QLED TV that is hard to beat if you're searching for pure bang-to-buck value.

This range of QLED has some excellent HDR performance, and Quantum Dot colour tech, and you'll get a great picture straight away after setup. The HDR performance and peak of 650 nits is solid for a QLED TV of this class and pictures look vibrant and full of life. The addition of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and broadcast HLG support is welcome, alongside a Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight.

It's not a flashy TV in terms of design and build but it'll safely melt into any home or gaming setup. The lack of HDMI 2.1 is to be expected at this price range really but there are four HDMI ports that do support 4K at 60Hz so multi-console owners who aren't chasing the frame rates should be sated. And throw in a Game Mode where latency is around the 11 or 12 ms mark, and this is no bad result. The on-board Vidaa U4 OS is |Hisense's own system and is easy to use, but can be a bit light on the streaming apps, with no Disney+ or Apple TV, for example. r Now TV. All in, the H8G series is a quality QLED TV and nails a sweet spot of offering QLED quality without a lofty price tag.

5. Hisense U7QF The UK's best mid-range QLED 4K TV Sizes: 50-, 55- and 65-inches (50U7QF, 55U7QF, 65U7QF) | Input lag: 11.4ms (1080/60) | Refresh rate : 60Hz | HDR: DolbyVision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: No Check Amazon Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatible Full Array Local Dimming backlight Freeview Play Vidaa smart platform low on apps Not capable of 4K 120Hz output

With universal HDR support, surprisingly effective HDR performance, and juicy Quantum Dot colour - this mid-range Hisense entry into the best QLED TV market is quite the proposition.

Build quality and design are largely anonymous for the U7QF but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The look will blend in pretty much anywhere. Connectivity includes four HDMI inputs, all of which support 4k 60fps. There are also two USB ports, a digital optical audio output, and a composite AV input (in case you’ve got a legacy or one of the best retro game consoles you want to hook up).

The smart platform is Hisense’s own Vidaa U4 OS. This is clean and easy to use, but it’s a little light when it comes to streaming apps. There’s no Disney+, Apple TV or Now TV. In the UK, a Freeview Play tuner adds a full portfolio of streaming catch-Up TV services to the mix.

The set’s QLED picture performance is impressive right out of the box, with a high average picture level that looks sparky even with regular SDR content. The TV’s HDR performance is good for its class. We measured peak HDR peak at over 650 nits. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and broadcast HLG. A Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight does a decent job enforcing contrast and minimising bloom.

Elsewhere, gaming credentials are solid: in Game Mode we measured latency at an entirely competitive 11.4ms (1080/60), and on-board audio is reasonably strident. The set has Dolby Atmos decoding, which you wouldn’t expect would do much on a TV with a basic speaker complement, but it definitely does sound better engaged.

Overall, the 7QF is a stonking performer for the price. If you’ve never considered a Hisense TV before, this would be a good place to start.

6. TCL C71 Best budget QLED TV Sizes: 50-, 55- and 65-inches (50C715, 55C715, 65C715) | Input lag: 9ms (1080/60) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatible Android smart TV Freeview Play Only three HDMI inputs - and no HDMI 2.1 ports

The price tag may be low, but there’s no shortage of high tech on TCL’s entry into the best QLED TV marketplace. Notably, Dolby Vision HDR and Freeview Play give this model an edge over rival Samsung QLED screens.

All three HDMI inputs are 4K 60Hz ports so if you’re looking for high frame rate support you’ll need to step up the budge to one of the models above. There’s also a pair of USB ports, plus a digital optical audio output, and an av mini-jack input.

Picture quality is hugely impressive given the price tag. Images have dynamic snap, and Dolby Vision really helps with 4K content from Netflix. HDR peak brightness is higher than is typical at this price point - we measured 400 nits - which makes the set look good in both dark and brightly lit rooms. There’s also a rather decent Smart HDR mode to make the most of non-HDR content.

While this isn’t the slimmest of TVs, watched square on it looks dandy. Two pedestal feet can be positioned centrally or spaced wider apart, to suit different AV furniture. The smart platform employed here is Android. Working in conjunction with Freeview Play, there’s no shortage of gratis catch-up TV, augmented by top streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and Disney Plus.

The C715’s sound system does a fair job, but we advise you to plan in a soundbar or one of the best surround sound systems at some point. Until then, stick with the Game or Movie audio presets, which widen the stereo soundstage.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is just how effective the set’s Game mode is. We measured image lag at an impressively low 9ms (1080/60), making this a great low-cost games screen.

Note: This, at the moment, is a UK, EU, and Australia-only model - you won't find this in the US. You will, however, find other TCL models and we will add them to this list as it grows.

