Best of Cheat Planet June 7th-11th

With E3 right around the corner, game releases, much like a senior citizen's bladder, have slowed to a trickle. Fortunately, this trickle will give gamers some much needed time to sit down with all those shiny discs that have been piling up for the last few weeks. SSFIV and Read Dead Redemption are huge games, chock full of strategies and ways to improve, which is what CheatPlanet is here to help you with. And sorry about the imagery that senior citizen comment is forcing your brain to conjure up.

Red Dead Redemption

We've collected even more tips and hints for RDR this week, including where to find the game's fastest, top level horses and how to save some time while skinning. Given the amount of time you'll spend on your trusty steed it'd be a good idea to grab one of these rapid ponies asap. Check out the list of RDR cheats and such here( you’ll have to scroll down a bit for the horse locations).

A big thanks to user "The Fox" for submitting the horse locations; PM me for a prize!

Super Street Fighter IV

The illustrious Seth Killian graced us with some SSFIV strategies a few weeks ago, and this week we've followed up with some additional strategies, albeit it from PSM3 this time. The 10 tips here are good stuff if you're attempting to learn any of SSFIV's new characters, and they offer some basic, useful info for each. Just remember this simple tip, if you wanna win with Hakan you gotta keep him oiler than a Mexico Gulf pelican.

Jun 11, 2010