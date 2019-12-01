The best Argos Cyber Monday deals you can get in 2019

The Argos Cyber Monday deals are here and the UK retailer has not held back. There are some great bargains to be had, including an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a extra game for just £305, to a customisable PS4 Pro bundle inlcuding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more for only £329.99. In short, if you've been looking to pick up a powerful new console, you're in luck.
Of course, the Argos deals don't end there. From some great gaming headphones to massive gaming TVs, there's a huge selection of offers that can help improve your gaming rig. And who doesn't want that?
And there are plenty of other great Argos Cyber Monday deals beyond those related to gaming (though those are our speciality), from iPads to GoPros. The catalogue may only be barely fresh from the printers, but we've already rounded up the best Argos Cyber Monday deals you can get right now. Scroll down below
Best Argos Cyber Monday Deals
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox One headset | £99.99 at Argos It's over half price off these amazing pair of headphones for your Xbox One View Deal
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 PS4 headset | £99.99 at Argos
Save over 50% on your next great pair of PS4 headphones. View Deal
PS4 500GB with FIFA 20 |
£249.99 £199.99 at Argos
Grab a 500GB PS4 Slim with FIFA 20 thrown in, a bundle that'll save you 20% off of the standard retail price. Nice. View Deal
PS4 Pro, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a Blu-Ray and controller for £329.99
Build you own bundle and choose between a range of games, controllers and films. View Deal
FIFA 20 Xbox One |
£49.99 38.99 at Argos
Save £11 on FIFA 20 on Xbox One, and use the saved money to invest in a few extra Ultimate Team card packs. View Deal
Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and choice of free game | £304.99 (save up to £16.99)
Choose between Anthem, Fallout 4, Metro Exodus, and The Division 2 as your free game in this great package. View Deal
Xbox One All-Digital Edition with 3 games | £129.99 at Argos
Save up to £70 on this wicked Xbox One S All-Digital Edition at Argos, which lets you bundle in three games!View Deal
PS4 Pro with choice of games and accessories | £299.99 (save up to £39.99)
Choose between GT Sport, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Detroit: Become Human, as well as two films in this brilliant bundle.
DualShock 4 Controller |
£49.99 £29.99 at Argos
Get your hands on a black DualShock 4 controller for just £29.99, also available in other colours. View Deal
Borderlands 3 | £37.99 (save £12)
Get this year's premier looter shooter and join your mates for some psycho-blasting fun
LG 60 Inch 60UM7100PLB Smart 4K HDR LED TV | £429
This 2019 model of this LG TV is the lowest price it's ever been at Argos
Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edn Racing Wheel for PS4 | £49.99 (save £50)
Racing games fans will enjoy the wide foot-rest on the pedals of this set for extra comfort.
X-Rocker Esports Pro gaming chair | £79.99 (save £70)
This sleek gaming chair has a 2.1 speakers built into its headset, so you can really feel the sound.
Hitachi 50 Inch 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED HDR TV | £249.99 (save £120)
This entry level 4K gaming TV is perfect if you're looking for a sharp image on a budget
Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | £129.99 (save £70)
Sony's excellent noise-cancelling headphones are also Google Assistant and Alexa enabled, as well as boasting Extra Bass technology.
Anki Vector Robot | £74.99 (save £175)
This adorable robot buddy can answer questions, take photos, display emotions on it's tiny face, and won't kill you in your sleep. Probably.
iPad 10.2inch 32GB | £299.00 (save £50)
A premium Apple tablet for a not-so premium price? Why not! The new iPad has dropped to its lowest price at Argos.
GoPro Hero7 Action Camera | £129.99 (save £20.00)
Deciding to go on an adventurous trip? Then pick up a GoPro and film the entire thing!
