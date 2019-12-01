The best Argos Cyber Monday deals you can get in 2019

The Argos Cyber Monday deals are here and the UK retailer has not held back. There are some great bargains to be had, including an Xbox One X with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a extra game for just £305, to a customisable PS4 Pro bundle inlcuding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more for only £329.99. In short, if you've been looking to pick up a powerful new console, you're in luck.

Of course, the Argos deals don't end there. From some great gaming headphones to massive gaming TVs , there's a huge selection of offers that can help improve your gaming rig. And who doesn't want that?

And there are plenty of other great Argos Cyber Monday deals beyond those related to gaming (though those are our speciality), from iPads to GoPros. The catalogue may only be barely fresh from the printers, but we've already rounded up the best Argos Cyber Monday deals you can get right now. Scroll down below

Best Argos Cyber Monday Deals

PS4 Pro with choice of games and accessories | £299.99 (save up to £39.99)

Choose between GT Sport, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Detroit: Become Human, as well as two films in this brilliant bundle.

Borderlands 3 | £37.99 (save £12)

Get this year's premier looter shooter and join your mates for some psycho-blasting fun

LG 60 Inch 60UM7100PLB Smart 4K HDR LED TV | £429

This 2019 model of this LG TV is the lowest price it's ever been at Argos

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edn Racing Wheel for PS4 | £49.99 (save £50)

Racing games fans will enjoy the wide foot-rest on the pedals of this set for extra comfort.

X-Rocker Esports Pro gaming chair | £79.99 (save £70)

This sleek gaming chair has a 2.1 speakers built into its headset, so you can really feel the sound.

Hitachi 50 Inch 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED HDR TV | £249.99 (save £120)

This entry level 4K gaming TV is perfect if you're looking for a sharp image on a budget

Sony WH-XB900N Over-Ear Wireless Headphones | £129.99 (save £70)

Sony's excellent noise-cancelling headphones are also Google Assistant and Alexa enabled, as well as boasting Extra Bass technology.

Anki Vector Robot | £74.99 (save £175)

This adorable robot buddy can answer questions, take photos, display emotions on it's tiny face, and won't kill you in your sleep. Probably.

iPad 10.2inch 32GB | £299.00 (save £50)

A premium Apple tablet for a not-so premium price? Why not! The new iPad has dropped to its lowest price at Argos.

GoPro Hero7 Action Camera | £129.99 (save £20.00)

Deciding to go on an adventurous trip? Then pick up a GoPro and film the entire thing!

Looking for even more savings? Our Cyber Monday game deals will help you save big this holiday season.