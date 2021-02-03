Battlefield 6 to be revealed in Spring and "take full advantage" of next-gen hardware

EA says Battlefield 6 is on track for a Spring reveal and will take full advantage of the capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We'd heard before that Battlefield 6 was due to release this Holiday season, and today, EA CEO Andrew Wilson reaffirmed that timing in an earnings call. "We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver the defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season," Wilson said.

Wilson also teased a few enticing details about Battlefield 6, which he says "takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever." That should come as a relief to fans worried that older hardware might be a bottleneck in next-gen game development.

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused, and the game is ahead of our internal milestones," Wilson added.

Finally, Wilson says the next Battlefield game will "mark a return to all-out military warfare." We've heard a few reports claiming key elements of Battlefield 6 are inspired by Battlefield 3 and that the new entry would return to a modern-day setting, though EA hasn't confirmed those reports at this point. Thankfully, with a reveal planned for the coming weeks, we shan't be waiting long to learn more.

