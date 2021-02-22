Battlefield 6 leaker has Twitter account suspended after sharing rumours

A prominent leaker who shared speculation about Battlefield 6 had their Twitter account suspended, as well as being forced to remove all related videos from YouTube.

Tom Henderson, who has previously leaked information online about Call of Duty games and, more recently, Battlefield 6, has spoken out after having his Twitter account suspended, seemingly in relation to information he shared about EA's upcoming shooter.

Talking on his new Twitter account, Henderson shared an update on what has happened, saying: "I'm seeing a lot of conspiracy theories flying around about what happened with my Twitter and the answer is simple; My Twitter was suspended and I received a heads up as to why, so I've protected myself before/if things progressed. I'm still waiting on official word from Twitter".

He goes on to say that "I standby everything I've stated previously, but I just needed to remove the source of the content".

I'm seeing a lot of conspiracy theories flying around about what happened with my Twitter and the answer is simple; My Twitter was suspended and I received a heads up as to why, so I've protected myself before/if things progressed. I'm still waiting on official word from Twitter.February 21, 2021

People on Reddit are discussing Tom's suspended account and they have picked up on something which they think might be the cause of the suspension.

On a related thread, one commenter pointed out that Henderson has leaked information about Call of Duty 2021 as well as Battlefield 6, but seems to only have removed his content related to Battlefield 6. "Since he only leaked info on Both COD 2021 and BF6, and only his BF6 content was removed, it is clear that it was EA that came after him, not Activision", reads the post. "Now what is interesting about this whole thing is that EA went ahead and took down his leaks and we can only speculate as to why that is".

Based on the suspension, some people on Reddit are pointing the finger at EA specifically, stating that "the most likely scenario" is that Henderson leaked "accurate information" about Battlefield 6 so EA wanted him to take it down. This, however, could just be the wishful thinking of Redditors as we don't know the full reasons as to why the content was removed.

The Reddit post mentions all of the information Tom leaked, which is the following:

Battlefield 6 will return to modern warfare

BF6 will be a 'soft reboot of the series'

BF6 will be heavily inspired by BF3

BF6 may simply be called "Battlefield"

BF6 will feature up to 128 players on PC and Next Gen consoles

BF6 will feature "next-gen" destruction that will take the destruction to the next level

What we do know, however, is that Battlefield 6 will be launching on consoles and PC at the end of 2021, and, according to DICE and EA, promises to bring back fully destructible environments, as well as the massive scale and modern combat that the series is known for.

While we wait for Henderson's return, here's everything else we know about Battlefield 6