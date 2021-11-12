10 Battlefield 2042 tips to know before you play

These Battlefield 2042 tips will help you survive massive-scale all-out warfare like you've never experienced before. For you PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players out there, you'll be fighting in massive playgrounds that support 128 players (BF2042 is locked to 64 for PS4 and Xbox One owners) and that means you'll need to use every trick in the book to survive. That's why we have put together these Battlefield 2042 tips to help you get an edge in combat, become a better teammate, and get your head around some of the biggest changes in DICE's new first-person shooter.

1. Experiment with Specialists to find the best class set up for you

(Image credit: EA)

DICE has done away with traditional Battlefield class restrictions. Weapons, grenades, and secondary gadgets (such as the ammo boxes, med kits, and the repair tool) are no longer held to Assault, Medic, Engineer, and Recon classes. Instead, Battlefield 2042's 10 Specialists can use all of them – as well as their own unique Speciality gadget and combat Trait. You have more freedom than ever before to create loadouts that fit your playstyle, so don't be afraid to experiment. And remember, you can switch between each of your unlocked Specialists in-game from the Deploy screen if you need to change up your tactics.

2. Get creative with loadouts to unlock a specialist's strengths

(Image credit: EA)

Don't forget to spend some time in the lobby messing around with your loadouts. You can pre-build Assault, Medic, Engineer, and Recon builds, which you can swap between in-game with your chosen Specialist from the Deploy screen. There's a wide array of SMGs, pistols, assault rifles, marksman rifles, and sniper rifles, to unlock and equip – get creative and consider what will pair nicely with your favorite Specialists and the range of secondary gadgets and tactical equipment that is available too. You'll also want to assign multiple attachments to your favorite weapons to make use of the new Plus system...

3. Prepare your weapons for the right situation

(Image credit: EA)

One of the coolest new additions to Battlefield 2042 is the ability to swap weapon attachments while out in the field. The Plus system lets you switch between unlocked barrel, underbarrel, scope, and ammunition attachments of your primary and secondary weapons, giving you the opportunity to respond to different threats as they arise. On PC, hold down the 'T' key ('LB' on Xbox or 'L1' on PlayStation) and each arm of the menu will grant you access to a different category of attachment to choose between. It's easy to use but easily forgotten in the heat of the moment, but it can be a game-changer for pushing enemies at different ranges.

4. Call in vehicles for help and mobility

(Image credit: EA)

From our time playing Battlefield 2042, one of the game's best new features is being underutilized. Traditionally, you'd have to spawn back at HQ to get a vehicle and then have to drive (or fly) it all the way back to a combat area. Reflecting the faster and more aggressive pace of Battlefield 2042, DICE has introduced a call-in system that can help you find a ride if you're in a hurry. If you're in need of fast transportation – or if your squad needs a little extra firepower – why not try pressing the 'B' button on PC ('RB' on Xbox and 'R1' on PlayStation) to see if you can get a combat vehicle airlifted to your position.

5. Factor in bullet drop while aiming over distance

(Image credit: EA)

Unlike other popular shooters, the Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Warzones of this world, connecting bullets with an enemy in Battlefield 2042 isn't as easy as pointing and clicking. You need to account for bullet drop, meaning that it's more difficult to hit an aggressor across different engagement distances. For example, if you're working with a marksman or sniper rifle at long ranges, you may need to aim above the head for the bullet to connect. Understanding the dynamics of each weapon is a massive part of the difficulty curve in Battlefield 2042; we recommend taking newly unlocked guns into games filled with AI soldiers, giving you a chance to test them out before going up against real players.

6. Higher ground can be a huge tactical advantage

(Image credit: EA)

With the increased size of the maps and increased verticality across all of them, getting the higher ground can make all the difference. In Battlefield 2042, tactical positioning can be just as important as how quickly you can pull the trigger. Look for ziplines to help you traverse the map quickly, consider how Specialists like MacKay (who is equipped with a grappling hook) or Rosier (who has a Wingsuit, instead of a standard-issue parachute) can help you get into strong positions that will make it difficult for enemies to engage you. When looking to attack or defend objective points, consider your positioning and the cover that height can provide.

7. Know your role and play to its strengths

(Image credit: EA)

One element that sets Battlefield 2042 apart from other first-person shooters is that it isn't always about running and gunning. It's possible to earn an obscene amount of XP to help you push through those battle pass ranks by playing a specific role. Think about how you can assist your squad and what the wider team needs to successfully capture an objective. Do troops on the frontline need ammunition? Then equip an ammo box and start delivering them. Are your vehicles getting torn to shreds? Then sprint in with a repair tool and get them in fighting form. Is your squad constantly pinned by sniper fire? Then consider that Specialist Daele has a Recon Drone who can spot enemies efficiently. And medics are always in short supply, with specialists like Anghel or Falck often becoming the unsung heroes of successful rounds.

8. Enter Hazard Zone with friends if you want to succeed

(Image credit: EA)

While the Breakthrough and Conquest game modes are undoubtedly the focus in Battlefield 2042, DICE has introduced a brand new survival mode called Hazard Zone. This smaller-scale experience is more challenging and tactical, pushing fireteams of four to collect and extract data drives against other AI and player teams. It's a difficult mode, particularly if you're running solo. It's easy enough to find the fun in the core Battlefield 2042 All-Out War offering, but if you plan on entering Hazard Zone you'll want to do it with friends by your side. Communication is key, as is squad composition and weapon selection. Take it nice and easy in Hazard Zone, because only two teams can survive it.

9. Use Discord to communicate

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 is, ostensibly, a team-focused experience. The core game has a number of tools to help keep lines of communication open, but they aren't all that helpful. Text Chat comes to console for the first time to help you keep in touch with PC-playing teammates, while the Commorose system returns to quickly help you issue requests, orders, and information to your squad. Sadly, VOIP has not made it into the game for launch. Xbox and PlayStation players will want to use Xbox Live or PSN parties, while PC players will want to connect with friends over Discord. For those of you with a squad split across all three platforms (thanks cross-play!) you'll also want to use Discord to talk tactics.

10. PLAY THE OBJECTIVE!

(Image credit: EA)

Success, failure, and frustration in Battlefield 2042 is usually decided by one simple metric: is your team playing the objective? Unlike in Call of Duty, where wins are typically decided by the team with the most kills, in Battlefield it's all about the objective – capturing Sectors, assisting your team, and playing a particular role within your fireteam. If you aren't playing the objective in Battlefield 2042, you aren't going to get very far. You'll earn XP from pushing into Clusters and capturing Sectors, and by focusing on trying to complete the objective at hand you'll inevitably pick up a few kills along the way. That's the biggest Battlefield 2042 tip we could give you: PTFO, and you'll have a great time.