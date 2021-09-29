The Battlefield 2042 PC requirements have been revealed ahead of the game’s open beta next week.

Following the announcement of the Battlefield 2042 open beta yesterday - which is set to take place on October 8 - 9 - the official Battlefield Twitter account revealed what kind of specs players will need to successfully run the beta, and eventually the full game, on PC.

According to the tweet, to meet the recommended PC requirements, players are going to need an NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 100GB of SSD. Not much has changed in the minimum requirements which requires either an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 TI or AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and still 100GB of SSD space. The full list of requirements can be found below.

Recommended PC specs

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

64-BIT Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (INTEL): INTEL Core 17 4790

INTEL Core 17 4790 Memory: 16GB

16GB Video memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX: 12

12 Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

Minimum PC specs

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

64-BIT Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (INTEL): Core 15 6600K

Core 15 6600K Memory: 8GB

8GB Video memory: 4GB

4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 TI

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 TI Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX: 12

12 Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

If you’re planning on playing the open beta next week, here’s everything you need to know. The beta will be available across all supported platforms from October 8 until October 9, 2021. Those organized players who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 will actually be able to access the beta two days early on October 6 - 7 from 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST. Players will be able to prepare for the beta from October 5 which is when the pre-load will become available and the entire thing will be finished on October 10, 2021.