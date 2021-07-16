Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast comes to comic books with cast-written special

Some of the biggest luminaries of the current comedy scene will come together to contribute to a Batman comic book one-shot tying into HBO Max's Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast. Podcast cast members Dennis McNicholas, Bobby Moynihan, Heidi Garnder, Paul Scheer, and others will contribute to Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1, which will bring some of the odd and comical characters of the hilarious podcast to comic books for the first time.

(Image credit: DC)

So far, artists Leonard Romero and Juni Ba have been named as contributing to the one-shot's interiors, with more artists to be named, while Dave Johnson, Tom Haskard, and Frances Manapul will each contribute covers.

"Ah, you hear that beautiful racket? That's the music of Gotham City—the largest city in the world, the big gargoyle, the treasure of the night—anyone who calls it a crime-infested hellhole is dead wrong," read's DC's solicitation text for Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1.

"No way hell has such great pierogies. So join us here (hear?) as we bring you the stories behind the stories behind the hit HBO Max scripted original podcast with this sensational prequel one-shot, written by the very creators and talent who lent their voices to the show."

DC also names some of the wacky characters who readers will meet on the page for the first time, taken straight from the podcast, including such dastardly villains as King Scimitar, Stoveplate Sullivan, and Billy Wristwatch.

What's more, in the podcast continuity, Batman is making a particularly drastic career change, considering his mainstream DCU relationship with the GCPD - he's becoming a cop.

(Image credit: DC)

"Unless you've been living in a cave, you know that after years of rumors we find out not only is the Batman real, not only is he one of the good guys, turns out, he's gonna be a cop!" continues DC's description. "With special appearances by King Scimitar, Stoveplate Sullivan, Billy Wristwatch, and others directly from the podcast, this oversize special brings you deeper into the mysteries behind Batman: The Audio Adventures!"

Of the named writers, only Paul Scheer has had a notable comic book career, having written stories for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man/Deadpool titles, as well as the limited series Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History.

Meanwhile, Bobby Moynihan and Dennis McNicholas are both known for their work on Saturday Night Live, Moynihan as a long-time cast member and McNicholas as a writer. Gardner is a current SNL cast member and is married to upcoming Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells.

Batman: The Audio Adventures Special #1 is due out October 12. Watch for DC's full October 2021 solicitations on July 16 right there on Newsarama.

