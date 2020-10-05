Batman/Catwoman #1 woos Jen Bartel, Bruce Timm, Gabrielle Dell'Otto for covers

Jen Bartel, Gabrielle Dell'Otto, and Bruce Timm have joined the line-up of artists providing variant covers to DC's Batman/Catwoman #1, one of the new Batman comics debuting later this year.

Scheduled to go on sale December 1, Batman/Catwoman #1 is the romance-infused continuation/conclusion of Tom King's two-year run on DC's Dark Knight which originally began in the ongoing Batman title, and ran for 85 issues.

"At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann!" reads DC's solicitation for the first issue.

"Echoing plot points from King's epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy-including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away-which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score."

Here's a look at Bartel, Dell'Otto, and Timm's new variants, as well as the previously-revealed ones by Jim Lee and Travis Charest, along with Clay Mann's primary cover.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Batman/Catwoman #1 covers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

The series will feature the Joker (as "an welcome chaperone," according to DC), as well as the villain of the iconic '90s animated film Batman: Enter the Phantasm, the Phantasm herself, Andrea Beaumont.

"She's central to the story [of Batman/Catwoman]. Issue #1 will be her first appearance in the DCU, and we want to honor how good that movie is, and what a cool and frightening character she is," King said recently. "After this one, there will be a lot of Phantasm stories coming, so we want to set the bar high. In summary, I'm feeling a lot of pressure."

Batman/Catwoman #1 (of 12) goes on sale December 1.

